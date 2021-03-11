World Kidney Day today

The 'World Kidney Day-2021' will be observed in the country and elsewhere across the globe on Thursday, aiming to raise awareness about the importance of sound kidneys.

The theme of the day this year is "Living Well with Kidney Diseases".

The day is going to be marked in Bangladesh amid holding different programmes including rally, discussion and seminar on kidney diseases and its prevention methods.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday issued separate messages on the occasion, urging the government, non-governmental organisations and all concerned to work together by carrying out awareness campaign for the prevention and treatment of kidney diseases.

The President, in his message, urged all government and private institutions to take necessary steps to build mass awareness to prevent kidney diseases along with taking pragmatic steps to cure the disease.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the government is giving utmost importance to the prevention and treatment of kidney disease and efforts are going on in this regard.

The premier hoped that along with the government organisations, non-governmental bodies will also play important role in boosting public awareness of kidney disease through various programmes. -BSS







