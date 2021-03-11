N’ganj fire victim dies at DMCH

A man, who suffered burn injuries in a fire in Fatullah area of Narayanganj district on Tuesday, died at the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mishal, 28.

Mishal received 90 percent burn injuries and he breathed his last around 2:30am, said Dr Partha Shankar Pal, resident medical officer of the hospital.

Five members of a family including a child suffered burn injuries in the fire incident on Wednesday.

The fire broke out on the 6th floor of a six-storey building around 12:30 am at Masdair Patanger more area in Fatullah, said Station officer of Mondolpara fire service Belal Hossain.

The injured were Mishal, 28, a garment worker, his wife Mita, 23, their one and a half year old child Minhaj and Mishal's two brothers-in-law, Mahfuz and Sajib.

Belal Hossain said neighbours extinguished the blaze before they reached the spot.

"The fire gutted most of the furniture of the flat and the injured were rushed to the Burn Unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital," he said adding that they are trying to know the origin of the fire.

Family sources said the fire might have originated from a leakage in the gas line of the flat. -UNB







