Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 March, 2021, 9:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

N’ganj fire victim dies at DMCH

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

A man, who suffered burn injuries in a fire in Fatullah area of Narayanganj district on Tuesday, died at the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital early Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Mishal, 28.
Mishal received 90 percent burn injuries and he breathed his last around 2:30am, said Dr Partha Shankar Pal, resident medical officer of the hospital.
Five members of a family including a child suffered burn injuries in the fire incident on Wednesday.
The fire broke out on the 6th floor of a six-storey building around 12:30 am at Masdair Patanger more area in Fatullah, said Station officer of Mondolpara fire service Belal Hossain.
The injured were Mishal, 28, a garment worker, his wife Mita, 23, their one and a half year old child Minhaj and Mishal's two brothers-in-law, Mahfuz and Sajib.
Belal Hossain said neighbours extinguished the blaze before they reached the spot.
"The fire gutted most of the furniture of the flat and the injured were rushed to the Burn Unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital," he said adding that they are trying to know the origin of the fire.
Family sources said the fire might have originated from a leakage in the gas line of the flat.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tahsan appointed brand ambassador of Evaly
World Kidney Day today
N’ganj fire victim dies at DMCH
Grassroots Joyeetas become self-reliant for their will power
Sabrina Islam passes away
Barind people get safe water as govt. project implemented
Muktijuddho Moncho burns Mirza Fakrul’s effigy
1,07,463 administered C-19 vaccines till date


Latest News
Man killed in Sirajganj as truck rams van
After 405 days, Roger makes winning return in Doha
Yahya Sinwar re-elected as Hamas chief in Gaza
Cardiac arrest Bangladesh’s No 1 killer in 2020
BNP demands reconstitution of EC
Dhaka's Victory Hotel explosion injures 3
Madrasa teacher arrested after video of beating student goes viral
High-level US dignitary likely to visit Dhaka: Miller
UAE now among world’s top ten tax havens
Covid negative report must to join birth centenary events
Most Read News
Gone are those days
DMP commissioner infected with COVID-19 despite receiving vaccine
6 new Covid-19 variant cases reported in country
One killed, 50 injured in Noakhali AL factional clash
The unsung heroes of New Market Police Station
Arrange separate compartment for women, children in trains: HC
Rehabilitate street children
Stakeholders blame matrix for faulty performance evaluation
Cartoonist Kishore files case petition over torture
N'ganj explosion: One burn victim dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft