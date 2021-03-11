

Ominous rise in Covid-19 cases



As it was expected, many people have gone back to their old lackadaisical lifestyle, ignoring WHO recommended Covid-19 safety guidelines since that the vaccine has arrived. However, many have begun to pay the costly price for flouting health rules as the infection rate has begun to surge in the past few days.



On February 13, corona patient identification rate in the country came down to 2.26 per cent. On this day, about 13,000 samples were tested and 291 corona patients were identified. Then until the last day of February, the detection rate was within 3 per cent.



On the first day of this month, the detection rate suddenly went up to 4 per cent. The number of patients identified on the same day also increased to more than 500 after about a month. On the same day, 565 patients were identified following the infection rate of 4.31 per cent. Then in the last 9 days of this month, the five-day detection rate remained within 4.5 per cent. In the last 24 hours, that rate has suddenly shot up to 5.13 per cent.



The point, however, there is no room for self-contentment since a vaccine is available, and there is no reason to compromise health rules as well.



Understandably, both types of people those who have been vaccinated and not - vaccinated have become slapdash responding to the pandemic. Due to this reason the number of corona patients is rising. We strongly recommend using protective gears by both types of people.



For everyone's clear understanding, vaccinated people may still carry enough virus droplets in the nose to infect others. So if a vaccinated person breathes or sneezes they could still infect someone else, even if they themselves are okay. This means vaccinated people still have to wear masks and socially distance themselves, even if their individual risk is much lower to the non-vaccinated ones. Most importantly, wearing a mask and social distancing protects others.



Roughly about 3 per cent of our population has been vaccinated so far. Therefore, the state-run vaccination programme must be expanded throughout the country, especially in urban areas where Corona is more prevalent, such as in densely populated areas and in organizations where large number of people is employed.



