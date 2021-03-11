Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 March, 2021, 9:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Ban hydraulic horns

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Dear Sir
Hydraulic horn is one of the immeasurable medium of traffic noise as well as sound pollution that causes serious problems especially to the children. But the fact is what we are experiencing now on and near the streets.

We remember, once the High Court division bench of Justice Quzi-Reza-Ul Hoque and Justice Mohammad Ullah gave the government 48 hours to stop the use of hydraulic horn in vehicles and passed the order, asking relevant government authorities to seize all the vehicles with the horn after August 27, 2017. However, level of sound pollution in Dhaka is now a major concern for the general people because it has already exceeded the tolerance level. Various survey reports show that the decibel level in some Dhaka areas has exceeded the permissible limits of 45-60 to 130 decibel.

We know that because of sound pollution, millions of people especially in Dhaka are now exposed to a number of health risks--from deafness to heart attack. It is clear that on Dhaka streets and in houses nearby it, noise pollutions are created mainly by hydraulic horns of buses, trucks and taxis etc. So, we request the law enforcing agencies to give a drive against honking of horns immediately.

Mobarak Ali
Gopibagh, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ban hydraulic horns
CSR: A way of gaining personal benefits
The $13 trillion global gender equality gap
Item numbers and objectifying women on celluloid!
Women's standing in our society: A spatial perspective
Does Facebook harm well being of users?
Stop reckless driving
New Delhi’s new regional calculus


Latest News
Man killed in Sirajganj as truck rams van
After 405 days, Roger makes winning return in Doha
Yahya Sinwar re-elected as Hamas chief in Gaza
Cardiac arrest Bangladesh’s No 1 killer in 2020
BNP demands reconstitution of EC
Dhaka's Victory Hotel explosion injures 3
Madrasa teacher arrested after video of beating student goes viral
High-level US dignitary likely to visit Dhaka: Miller
UAE now among world’s top ten tax havens
Covid negative report must to join birth centenary events
Most Read News
Gone are those days
DMP commissioner infected with COVID-19 despite receiving vaccine
6 new Covid-19 variant cases reported in country
One killed, 50 injured in Noakhali AL factional clash
The unsung heroes of New Market Police Station
Arrange separate compartment for women, children in trains: HC
Rehabilitate street children
Stakeholders blame matrix for faulty performance evaluation
Cartoonist Kishore files case petition over torture
N'ganj explosion: One burn victim dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft