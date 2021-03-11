Ban hydraulic horns

Dear Sir

Hydraulic horn is one of the immeasurable medium of traffic noise as well as sound pollution that causes serious problems especially to the children. But the fact is what we are experiencing now on and near the streets.



We remember, once the High Court division bench of Justice Quzi-Reza-Ul Hoque and Justice Mohammad Ullah gave the government 48 hours to stop the use of hydraulic horn in vehicles and passed the order, asking relevant government authorities to seize all the vehicles with the horn after August 27, 2017. However, level of sound pollution in Dhaka is now a major concern for the general people because it has already exceeded the tolerance level. Various survey reports show that the decibel level in some Dhaka areas has exceeded the permissible limits of 45-60 to 130 decibel.



We know that because of sound pollution, millions of people especially in Dhaka are now exposed to a number of health risks--from deafness to heart attack. It is clear that on Dhaka streets and in houses nearby it, noise pollutions are created mainly by hydraulic horns of buses, trucks and taxis etc. So, we request the law enforcing agencies to give a drive against honking of horns immediately.



Mobarak Ali

Gopibagh, Dhaka