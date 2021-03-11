

CSR: A way of gaining personal benefits



In Bangladesh, most CSR activities are seen as charity work. This concept is viewed as narrow idea in the business area. The companies, banks and other business institutions think that the CSR activities will give some positive impression and increase the brand value of their institutions. This does not mean that good CSR activities are not happening in our country but they are very few in numbers. On the other side, compare to them, a huge number of CSR activities have been doing by the business institutions where sponsoring school sports tournaments, providing vehicles to hospitals and funding decoration to VIP roads are trying to show as a CSR activity which in real is more perfect to be recognized as market strategy for the brand image.



The people related to these institutions are mainly behind the reason of not happening proper use of CSR activities. Like many other countries in Bangladesh, the top level management officials within the business institutions misuse the fund of CSR activities. The directors, managers and others related to the institutions use CSR for their personal benefit. They use it as a mechanism to boost their career. There are directors and people from top level management who have political ambitions and CSR is one of the mediums for them to achieve it.



In many cases, these people are taking CSR activities to their own localities and arrange it in a way that spread their names and fames. Even there are many localities where people do not give much care to the name of the company or business institution rather to the particular person who has taken the initiative. The whole process makes people believe that the person is doing everything and he becomes popular in his locality. The high officials usually do this thing so that in future this fame helps him to achieve political goals and other personal gains relate to that locality.



The government can give tax incentives to the business institutions because of CSR but it goes wrong when the fund does not use in the particular sectors. The government provides tax exemption because of doing CSR activities in particular places and inspires more to engage with this kind of activities. In reality, if people relate to these business institutions do not spend CSR funds on those areas or use other places then providing tax incentives is valueless.



There is a tendency of covering their misconduct by using CSR. There are many activities happening in our country like, irregularities in sanction loans, fund management, improper valuation of assets and providing favour to many people. Also, incidents occur where banks are creating bad debt by providing loans because of not following proper rules and avoid analyzing the borrowers. Also, many companies are engaged with the activity of not providing salary to the employees, violate labour rights and do unfair treatment.



These all make bad impression on the institution. Also, these activities make problems to do businesses and question the reliability of the institution among people. Here, the directors and top level management take help of CSR activities and make it in a way that takes the attention of the people to the good image of that institution and covers the misconducts.



There are institutions which are not in good profit but doing CSR activities. It should not forget that it is the shareholders who have invested and these institutions are being run by the shareholders money. So, it is a reasonable expectation that shareholders will get preference. But a company which is doing bad and could not give back the investors money and having no mandatory CSR obligations but do it, then questions arise about the intention of the top level management. It is because the institution ultimately runs by them. Even many institutions are in huge profit but showing CSR as a reason for providing less profit to the shareholders.



The proper use of CSR can make a huge impact on the society. It is about the priority and intention of doing CSR activities by the companies, banks and other business institutions to make real change and contributing to society's humanitarian issues. The important areas like health, food, education and such other places can get real benefit for a longer period from the CSR activities. Also, it is depending on the intention of the directors and top management to make the proper use of CSR. Institution own policy and accountability about the legislation on mandatory CSR activities. This policy can reduce the misuse of CSR by top level officials and give proper importance on the important areas where CSR activities are really needed.

The writer is a student,

North South University













The main aim of business is making profit but there are other purposes. The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is one of those purposes which the business institutions want to acquire by performing different activities. The understanding of CSR is different from place to place. In somewhere it is the mean of achieving greater thing which make impact in larger place for a long term and somewhere just means to do charity work which has an impact for a very short period. The economic, environment, politics, geography and cultural differences are the reasons of giving different ideas of CSR in different countries. The concept is still new to developing and least developed countries but it exists in developed countries for decades.In Bangladesh, most CSR activities are seen as charity work. This concept is viewed as narrow idea in the business area. The companies, banks and other business institutions think that the CSR activities will give some positive impression and increase the brand value of their institutions. This does not mean that good CSR activities are not happening in our country but they are very few in numbers. On the other side, compare to them, a huge number of CSR activities have been doing by the business institutions where sponsoring school sports tournaments, providing vehicles to hospitals and funding decoration to VIP roads are trying to show as a CSR activity which in real is more perfect to be recognized as market strategy for the brand image.The people related to these institutions are mainly behind the reason of not happening proper use of CSR activities. Like many other countries in Bangladesh, the top level management officials within the business institutions misuse the fund of CSR activities. The directors, managers and others related to the institutions use CSR for their personal benefit. They use it as a mechanism to boost their career. There are directors and people from top level management who have political ambitions and CSR is one of the mediums for them to achieve it.In many cases, these people are taking CSR activities to their own localities and arrange it in a way that spread their names and fames. Even there are many localities where people do not give much care to the name of the company or business institution rather to the particular person who has taken the initiative. The whole process makes people believe that the person is doing everything and he becomes popular in his locality. The high officials usually do this thing so that in future this fame helps him to achieve political goals and other personal gains relate to that locality.The government can give tax incentives to the business institutions because of CSR but it goes wrong when the fund does not use in the particular sectors. The government provides tax exemption because of doing CSR activities in particular places and inspires more to engage with this kind of activities. In reality, if people relate to these business institutions do not spend CSR funds on those areas or use other places then providing tax incentives is valueless.There is a tendency of covering their misconduct by using CSR. There are many activities happening in our country like, irregularities in sanction loans, fund management, improper valuation of assets and providing favour to many people. Also, incidents occur where banks are creating bad debt by providing loans because of not following proper rules and avoid analyzing the borrowers. Also, many companies are engaged with the activity of not providing salary to the employees, violate labour rights and do unfair treatment.These all make bad impression on the institution. Also, these activities make problems to do businesses and question the reliability of the institution among people. Here, the directors and top level management take help of CSR activities and make it in a way that takes the attention of the people to the good image of that institution and covers the misconducts.There are institutions which are not in good profit but doing CSR activities. It should not forget that it is the shareholders who have invested and these institutions are being run by the shareholders money. So, it is a reasonable expectation that shareholders will get preference. But a company which is doing bad and could not give back the investors money and having no mandatory CSR obligations but do it, then questions arise about the intention of the top level management. It is because the institution ultimately runs by them. Even many institutions are in huge profit but showing CSR as a reason for providing less profit to the shareholders.The proper use of CSR can make a huge impact on the society. It is about the priority and intention of doing CSR activities by the companies, banks and other business institutions to make real change and contributing to society's humanitarian issues. The important areas like health, food, education and such other places can get real benefit for a longer period from the CSR activities. Also, it is depending on the intention of the directors and top management to make the proper use of CSR. Institution own policy and accountability about the legislation on mandatory CSR activities. This policy can reduce the misuse of CSR by top level officials and give proper importance on the important areas where CSR activities are really needed.The writer is a student,North South University