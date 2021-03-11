

Item numbers and objectifying women on celluloid!



At one point of the talk show, the anchor asked the million Dollar question to the actress: how do you reconcile your pursuit of a career in filmdom with the necessity of the 'item song',demanded by the director, but considered by many to be demeaning for women?



The flimsy excuse of 'Kahinir Proyojone':



Now we all know what an 'item song' is, right? I do not claim to be a film expert but here's my definition: a song which is craftily inserted in a film under the pretext of 'kahinir proyojone' (for the need of the plot) where the protagonist and others, all scantily dressed, dance, gyrate and often give seductive poses with the sole purpose of titillating the audience.



Well, if you want a more straightforward explanation: the item number is to inject primordial passion within the cinema halls. The onslaught of the navel, the cleavage and the derriere topped with suggestive lyrics cater the latent beast in all of us. Why would any story need to show an item number? The film makers have a ready answer, albeit utterly preposterous: it's to show how debauched the antagonist is.



Remind us of the explicit, almost perverted rape scenes which were once stapled in our movies. Those rape scenes, where a lecherous villain and his excited acolytes, chase a woman screaming for help were done with heavy doses of sadomasochism in mind. Otherwise, why would they prolong such scenes for more than five minutes?



Anyway, times change and in the modern era, rape is out, the saucy item number is in, which means, no one is seen to be violated but the female protagonist in question is willingly dancing to a lewd number much to the pleasure of the audience present. Honestly speaking, we all love such item pieces! The proof is in the real world where these numbers are played with gusto in all weddings and other social events.



The fact no one wants to admit is that in movies, the item number is often done willingly by actresses because it's acknowledged that such elements not only add to the sensual quotient of the movie but also brings the actress under the limelight giving her countless epithets starting from 'sizzling' to 'smouldering'.



Let me come out clean: I have nothing against item numbers; they are thrilling, provocative and certainly make commercial movies worth watching. What I cannot accept is the hypocrisy which is used to give legitimacy to these songs. Such dance pieces are added to include unvarnished sensuality - just admit it!



No story requires the flashing of the navel:



Item numbers and objectifying women on celluloid!



There are several web productions plus telefilms where renowned TV actresses played the parts of women of the night. Pardon me for saying but it seemed that in most of these productions, aggressive flaunting of the body appeared to be the major objective rather than the presentation of a story. Let's go back to the decades after independence, deemed by many as the period when films were free of smut and gratuitous exhibitionism.



I am possibly not wrong in stating that the precursor to the modern 'item number' is the cabaret dance scene which was an essential feature in our movies of the 70s and 80s. It was common culture in that period to show a shady cabaret with dodgy people drinking and ogling at the woman dancer (s) on stage.



Maybe the actresses of the past, who are now well into their sixties and seventies, should be asked how they justify the cabaret scenes in which they performed. Were they coerced into doing such scenes or did they do so happily knowing that such pieces would add to their glamour? What film makers and actors from South Asia hesitate to admit is that most commercial films thrive on sex appeal and these dance sequences are added to provide that zing.



Actresses have to be provocative, not plain! It's a known fact though no one seems to admit it before the camera.



Commercial film is all about attraction:



In the talk show of 8 March, the actress only reinstated the double standards which have been mainstay in the celluloid world. She resorted to artifice and then peddled the implausible/hackneyed 'kahinir proyojone' excuse, to which, the film maker who had been very eloquent all throughout the show, appeared a little fidgety. The point is, by perpetuating a falsehood, we cannot improve the condition of women and neither can we evade deeper scrutiny.



A commercial movie has to make money, pull the largest number of people, provide complete escapism and add heavy doses of spice. In that much tested formula, the physical appeal of the actress is of paramount importance. We all know it, the actors are aware of it and the hawkish film producers won't part with a penny if the movie is all about struggle, sorrow and hollow idealism.



As we are a mature society, it's time to admit that women are objectified in movies and most actors know that unless they appear a little raunchy, their career in movies is over. To end with a quote from Bertrand Russell: we have two kinds of morality; one which we practice but do not preach and the other which we preach but do not practice.

Towheed Feroze is a journalist and teaches at the University of Dhaka







On International Women's Day on 8 March, all TV channels organised special programmes to uphold and celebrate the revolutionary progress made by women in different spheres of life, diligently highlighting areas where more attention is needed to make women feel more liberated. While channel surfing, I stopped at one station where a female anchor was talking to a young and sharp film director plus a few upcoming movie actresses.At one point of the talk show, the anchor asked the million Dollar question to the actress: how do you reconcile your pursuit of a career in filmdom with the necessity of the 'item song',demanded by the director, but considered by many to be demeaning for women?The flimsy excuse of 'Kahinir Proyojone':Now we all know what an 'item song' is, right? I do not claim to be a film expert but here's my definition: a song which is craftily inserted in a film under the pretext of 'kahinir proyojone' (for the need of the plot) where the protagonist and others, all scantily dressed, dance, gyrate and often give seductive poses with the sole purpose of titillating the audience.Well, if you want a more straightforward explanation: the item number is to inject primordial passion within the cinema halls. The onslaught of the navel, the cleavage and the derriere topped with suggestive lyrics cater the latent beast in all of us. Why would any story need to show an item number? The film makers have a ready answer, albeit utterly preposterous: it's to show how debauched the antagonist is.Remind us of the explicit, almost perverted rape scenes which were once stapled in our movies. Those rape scenes, where a lecherous villain and his excited acolytes, chase a woman screaming for help were done with heavy doses of sadomasochism in mind. Otherwise, why would they prolong such scenes for more than five minutes?Anyway, times change and in the modern era, rape is out, the saucy item number is in, which means, no one is seen to be violated but the female protagonist in question is willingly dancing to a lewd number much to the pleasure of the audience present. Honestly speaking, we all love such item pieces! The proof is in the real world where these numbers are played with gusto in all weddings and other social events.The fact no one wants to admit is that in movies, the item number is often done willingly by actresses because it's acknowledged that such elements not only add to the sensual quotient of the movie but also brings the actress under the limelight giving her countless epithets starting from 'sizzling' to 'smouldering'.Let me come out clean: I have nothing against item numbers; they are thrilling, provocative and certainly make commercial movies worth watching. What I cannot accept is the hypocrisy which is used to give legitimacy to these songs. Such dance pieces are added to include unvarnished sensuality - just admit it!No story requires the flashing of the navel:Even if a film is showing an actress playing the role of a sex worker, the upper part is good enough; even the whole body can be semi hidden with the strategic use of light and shadow. But in contemporary movies, where 'playing the harlot' is currently the rage, film makers brazenly put the physical attributes of the actress on full display.There are several web productions plus telefilms where renowned TV actresses played the parts of women of the night. Pardon me for saying but it seemed that in most of these productions, aggressive flaunting of the body appeared to be the major objective rather than the presentation of a story. Let's go back to the decades after independence, deemed by many as the period when films were free of smut and gratuitous exhibitionism.I am possibly not wrong in stating that the precursor to the modern 'item number' is the cabaret dance scene which was an essential feature in our movies of the 70s and 80s. It was common culture in that period to show a shady cabaret with dodgy people drinking and ogling at the woman dancer (s) on stage.Maybe the actresses of the past, who are now well into their sixties and seventies, should be asked how they justify the cabaret scenes in which they performed. Were they coerced into doing such scenes or did they do so happily knowing that such pieces would add to their glamour? What film makers and actors from South Asia hesitate to admit is that most commercial films thrive on sex appeal and these dance sequences are added to provide that zing.Actresses have to be provocative, not plain! It's a known fact though no one seems to admit it before the camera.Commercial film is all about attraction:In the talk show of 8 March, the actress only reinstated the double standards which have been mainstay in the celluloid world. She resorted to artifice and then peddled the implausible/hackneyed 'kahinir proyojone' excuse, to which, the film maker who had been very eloquent all throughout the show, appeared a little fidgety. The point is, by perpetuating a falsehood, we cannot improve the condition of women and neither can we evade deeper scrutiny.A commercial movie has to make money, pull the largest number of people, provide complete escapism and add heavy doses of spice. In that much tested formula, the physical appeal of the actress is of paramount importance. We all know it, the actors are aware of it and the hawkish film producers won't part with a penny if the movie is all about struggle, sorrow and hollow idealism.As we are a mature society, it's time to admit that women are objectified in movies and most actors know that unless they appear a little raunchy, their career in movies is over. To end with a quote from Bertrand Russell: we have two kinds of morality; one which we practice but do not preach and the other which we preach but do not practice.Towheed Feroze is a journalist and teaches at the University of Dhaka