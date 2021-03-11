

Women's standing in our society: A spatial perspective



The positive news is, despite these hindrances, women are taking agency and becoming more successful in the world outside their homes. In Bangladesh's history, women have always been an active agent of prosperity alongside men, from the Liberation War in 1971 till the country's swift economic development under current female political leadership.



We highly regard those millions of rural women who changed their family fortunes by participating in the Grameen Bank's microcredit program. Millions of women in the readymade garment industry are low-skilled workers to keep the industry flourishing. Despite the lack of safety and respect in the public spaces, women from all social backgrounds are moving forward to reach their destinations outside their homes, and this is loosening the tight grip of our patriarchal social structure around women's independence. As a result, we are currently living in a society where the distrust among men and women is increasing, and the everyday harassment of women in public spaces is a true reflection of this resistance. My standpoint in this writing analyzed our society's role towards women from a postcolonial feminist standpoint and the normative ideological view of a Muslim-majority society.



"Women are the mothers and the sisters. It is best for them to remain at home and take care of the other family members and be loved"- this is a well-accepted sentiment among a large population in our culture. Another view around women's position in our society that I also find very popular is that ideal Muslim women should stay inside their homes and follow their family responsibilities. These sentiments reflect on women's role of being the caregiver for their families selflessly. The fact that often remains less-discussed is that home is also the place for abuse and oppression against women.



During this pandemic, when we had to be constricted inside our homes, physical and mental violence against women arose drastically worldwide. People believing in these sentiments also often do not appreciate being reminded of Muslim women's high regard described in the core Islamic principles. Thereby, it seems that a large portion of the male mindset in our society is keener on subjugating women by stripping them of their socio-economic power and freedom.



Being the women in a postcolonial Muslim-majority nation, our identity gets double-subjugated as described by postcolonial feminist Chandra Mohanty- first, as a colonized subject; and, second, as being women living under a patriarchal system. Mohanty also points out that married women in a postcolonial society like ours remain affected by the colonizing process because our identity displacement from past colonized cultures has destroyed traditional family and kinship structures and denied women protection from patriarchy. As a result, women in our society mostly struggle to find harmony between their respected standing and their societal responsibilities.



Nonetheless, female spaces are strictly private and thereby interned within domesticity and revolved around household occupations. Sociologist Mernissi claims that the social structure in a Muslim society can be seen as an attack against the female presence's disruptive power out in public. This power conflict often gets intensely exhibited in the public spheres when a woman enters a male space, which gets translated as an act of aggression against the patriarchy, merely by being present where she should not be.



This whole notion of the female body's presence as an act of aggression is evident in the streets of Dhaka, where often women hear, "maiyamanusher eto sahosh" (women, how dare you?), for instance, while struggling to position herself standing in a crowded bus. Once women become constricted inside the homes, it becomes more achievable to control and dominate their behavior. Nonetheless, women out in Dhaka's streets become posed as a threat to a large group of our patriarchal societies, and they spare no chance to dehumanize women out of their insecurity.



South Asian colonial history also has a large share in shaping our public spaces instead of female presence. Historian Sara Mills analyses the gendered nature of colonial spaces in the South-Asian countries. Her proposed framework for a materialist-feminist postcolonial practice confirms the idea that colonial spatial relations were excessively segregated based on the sexes, regardless of the colonizer and colonized people.



Mills determines female confinement as a significant factor in the female sense of their position within spatial frameworks. She suggests that Indian women's freedom within their colonial societies was often curtailed not by their families within the harem or purdah but through fear of attack or rape by colonizer British soldiers. Mills also points out that colonizer British women's accounts in a colonial context often describe their constriction within their home spaces. Hence, the spatial frameworks in the post-colonial South Asian societies developed from gendered viewing positions and knowledge positions. The spatial rule established that males had power/knowledge/ sublime role, which both colonized and colonizing females did not have. Similarly, in her book "Gendered Spaces," place scholar Daphne Spain points out that architectural and spatial structures throughout history and across cultures reinforced status differences for the male and the female. She considers gendered spatial arrangements responsible for separating females from knowledge used by males to produce and reproduce power and privilege.



Our pioneer feminist thinker, Begum Rokeya, advocated for men and women to be treated equally as rational beings around hundred years back. It seems inevitable that women's increasing presence in public is shrinking our men's dominance over women in their homes. This power struggle inside the homes is reflected as a larger vindictive mentality of subjugating women by objectification and violence in the public spaces. I also put forward that in our society, we admire women's sacrifices and struggles mostly when dedicated to a more considerable achievement for their families or the country. Still, we mostly prefer to criticize women's efforts in gaining their social equity.



In our society, the term "feminist" is still considered chiefly as criticism and disapproving remark as if women should not ask for their equal rights. Our women's disgraceful position in the public spaces is a mere reflection of our society's more extensive convictions about women and their social standing. Allotting more seating for women in the bus or increasing female-only vehicles will hardly improve this toxiccondition; society's typical mentality needs to be shifted from subjugation to cooperation towards women. We have to agree that concerted efforts are needed to create safer public spaces for women in the future of our built environment.

The writer is a PhD Dissertator, Adjunct Lecturer, and Distinguished Graduate Student Fellow (DGSF) 2020-2021 in the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, United States











