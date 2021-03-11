

Does Facebook harm well being of users?



Social interaction is not only a healthy and necessary part of human existence but various studies have also concluded that most human beings thrive when they have strong, positive relationships with other human beings. Facebook, being an important means for people to stay connected with friends and family and as a source of information, community, and entertainment, is significantly improving social support and relationships.



Moreover, reaching almost every corner of the planet Facebook is helping to unlock new economic opportunities for millions of people worldwide. A Deloitte (a London based leading accounting firm) study, commissioned by Facebook, estimated that through the channels of marketers, app developers and providers of connectivity, Facebook enabled $227bn of economic impact and 4.5 million jobs globally in 2014.



However, there is a downside. Numerous recent researches have been pointing out about Facebook's adverse impact on the social and psychological wellbeing of its users. This includes distracting users from face-to-face relationships, increasing sedentary behaviour by encouraging more screen time (leading to internet addiction), eroding self-esteem through unfavourable social comparisons, promoting online bullying, and pushing political polarization, among others.



In an exclusive study, appeared in Harvard Business Review, two distinguished professors - Shakya and Christakis - confirm "The more we use Facebook, the worse we feel." Defining wellbeing as life satisfaction, self reported mental and physical health, and body-mass-index, they argue while real world social networks were positively associated with over all well-being, the use of Facebook was negatively associated with overall well-being.



Facebook-driven social comparison, as many do, in which users' self-esteem is negatively impacted by the perception of others' lives being of higher quality than their own. People feel depressed after spending a great deal of time on Facebook, because they feel badly when comparing themselves to others, according to an online report conducted by Steers, Wickham and Acitelli.



Similarly, exploring who use Facebook especially spend hours scrolling on the site indicate the state of their mental health and happiness. It may vary depending on personal circumstances, but generally individual coming from a situations of weaker family support tend to engage more as do introverted, close-minded, and emotionally unstable person. A study covering over 1000 Australians reported that Facebook users tend to be more extraverted and narcissistic, but less conscious and socially lonely, than non users.



Persistent posts, status updates, and personality traits also signify an unhealthy state of mind. Whilst Winter and Kramer concluded, higher degrees of narcissism led to deeper self-disclosures and more self-promotional contents, Saggaf and Nielsen asserted, lonelier people disclose more private information, but fewer opinions.



Some suggests having abundance of Facebook-only friends and promoting irresistible behaviour lead to a negative perception of our profile that has been thoroughly checked, if needed. A study by The British Psychological Society warned that employers, these days, often trawl candidates' Facebook pages, and that viewing photos of drinking and partying as 'red flags', presumably seeing them as a sign of low consciousness.



Online bullying is another dark side of Facebook. Although it does not create cyberbullies, it does appear to offer a playground for bullies. As users are able to create anonymous profiles without any parental controls, Facebook-only friends can bully from anywhere in the world at anytime.



A 2018 report found that 59 per cent teens in the US self-report as having been victims of cyberbullying at some point. Another study of 765 Swiss students undercovers a link between "cyberbullying" and negative psychological wellbeing, particularly depressive symptoms.



Clearly, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has succeeded to connect people irrespective of where they live and quickly become one of the world's youngest billionaires. As he announced on June 22, 2017 to "give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together". But his creation robs our family life and ruins the way we live, work, and study. Even his former chief executive Chamath Palihapitiya felt "tremendous guilt" about his role in building Facebook, believing that it is "eroding the core foundations of how people behave by and between each other".



A new generation is emerging who doesn't know about the art of talking and the mastery of writing. This can be partly blamed on Facebook and its sister organizations which encourage using short-cut absurd words on their messaging services. We can hear the agony of parents' seeing their children growing up with unusual behaviour, thanks to social media addiction. An analysis of grades and Facebook use of nearly 4000 US students found that the more they used the network to socialise, the poorer their grades tended to be.



Many established democracies, including European and the US, are in deep trouble due to the disinformation spreading through Facebook.



It is true that the nature of Facebook impact on user wellbeing is driven by a variety of overlapping factors. Some can convincingly argue that Facebook is a great networking platform for mature individual who use this site sensibly for making genuine connection and obtaining necessary information. Yet, evidence overwhelmingly suggests that the cost of misuse outweigh the benefits. "Deactivating your Facebook account will immediately increase your subjective wellbeing and make you happier," a rigorous joint study from Stanford and New York University has confirmed.



Finally, I can't resist my temptation of sharing some powerful words from Susan Pinker's book - The Village Effect. "From cradle to grave, from city to Sardinian mountain village, from classroom to workplace, from love to marriage," she clearly shows the necessity of face-to-face contact. Pinker writes so compellingly, that we need close social bonds and uninterrupted face-time with our friends and families in order to thrive - even to survive.

Ismail Ali is a London based

Freelance journalist







