Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 March, 2021, 9:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

BASIC Bank Directors Md Rafiqul Islam and Md Razib Parvez inaugurating its 2nd sub-branch at Dhaka Commerce College Road, Mirpur on Wednesday. Managing Director (Additional Charge) Ahmed Hossain, General Managers, local businessmen, professionals, bank executives were present there.    photo: Bank



BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Premier Bank First Vice President CRM Division Farzana Bushra, First Vice President Head of Learning and Training Centre (LTDC) Sadia Mobin Hannan, along with other women employees from the head office celebrating International Women's Day 2021 by cutting cake at the head office recently.    photo: Bank



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Mercantile Bank holds AML and CFT conference
China Feb new bank loans fall less than expected
Cathay Pacific posts record loss, warns of long recovery
Stocks slide for 2nd running day on profit taking
Meghna Group launches 2 oceangoing vessels
DBC of ICMAB gets new office bearers
Tesla surges almost 20pc, biggest daily rise in a year


Latest News
Man killed in Sirajganj as truck rams van
After 405 days, Roger makes winning return in Doha
Yahya Sinwar re-elected as Hamas chief in Gaza
Cardiac arrest Bangladesh’s No 1 killer in 2020
BNP demands reconstitution of EC
Dhaka's Victory Hotel explosion injures 3
Madrasa teacher arrested after video of beating student goes viral
High-level US dignitary likely to visit Dhaka: Miller
UAE now among world’s top ten tax havens
Covid negative report must to join birth centenary events
Most Read News
Gone are those days
DMP commissioner infected with COVID-19 despite receiving vaccine
6 new Covid-19 variant cases reported in country
One killed, 50 injured in Noakhali AL factional clash
The unsung heroes of New Market Police Station
Arrange separate compartment for women, children in trains: HC
Rehabilitate street children
Stakeholders blame matrix for faulty performance evaluation
Cartoonist Kishore files case petition over torture
N'ganj explosion: One burn victim dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft