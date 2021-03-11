

Mercantile Bank holds AML and CFT conference

The participants included senior management officials, regional heads, divisional, unit and cell heads along with respective branch managers. Abu Hena Mohd. Razee Hassan, former Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank and Head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) inaugurated the conference as chief guest.

Razee Hassan highlighted the importance of AML and CFT guidelines and regulations. Md. Sawkatul Alam, General Manager of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit attended as special guest.

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank Chaired the AML and CFT Conference-2021.

He advised participating officers to strictly adhere to the AML and CFT legislations and guidelines in discharging their assigned responsibilities and safe guard bank's interest. The virtual sessions were conducted by the officials from Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the conference.

