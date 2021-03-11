Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 March, 2021, 9:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks slide for 2nd running day on profit taking

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) slid for the second day on Wednesday as the domionant small investors continued to book profit on previous gains.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid by 27.71 points or 0.49 cent to 5,563. DSEX lost more than 40 points in the past two consecutive sessions.  The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, lost 15.49 points to 2,149 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) shed 2.26 points to 1,263 at the close of the session.
Turnover on the DSE to Tk 8.79 billion, down nearly 16 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 10.43 billion.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 351 issues traded, 173 declined, 64 advanced and 114 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Newly listed Lub-rref (Bangladesh) was the most-traded stock with shares worth about Tk 735 million changing hands, closely followed by Beximco (Tk 732 million), Robi (Tk 585 million), LafargeHolcim (Tk 582 million) and Summit Power (Tk 547 million).
Debutant Lub-rref (Bangladesh) was also the day's top gainer, posting a gain of 49.87 per cent on the second trading day after debut. Its share closed at Tk 60.70 each against the offer price of Tk 27 each.
BIFC was the worst loser, losing 6.97 per cent.
A total number of 176,268 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 195.24 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap of DSE also dropped slightly to Tk 4,852 billion on Wednesday, down from Tk 4,859 billion in the previous session.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 83 points to 16,173 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 50 points to close at 9,754.
Of the issues traded, 116 declined, 50 advanced and 60 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 12.88 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 639 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Mercantile Bank holds AML and CFT conference
China Feb new bank loans fall less than expected
Cathay Pacific posts record loss, warns of long recovery
Stocks slide for 2nd running day on profit taking
Meghna Group launches 2 oceangoing vessels
DBC of ICMAB gets new office bearers
Tesla surges almost 20pc, biggest daily rise in a year


Latest News
Man killed in Sirajganj as truck rams van
After 405 days, Roger makes winning return in Doha
Yahya Sinwar re-elected as Hamas chief in Gaza
Cardiac arrest Bangladesh’s No 1 killer in 2020
BNP demands reconstitution of EC
Dhaka's Victory Hotel explosion injures 3
Madrasa teacher arrested after video of beating student goes viral
High-level US dignitary likely to visit Dhaka: Miller
UAE now among world’s top ten tax havens
Covid negative report must to join birth centenary events
Most Read News
Gone are those days
DMP commissioner infected with COVID-19 despite receiving vaccine
6 new Covid-19 variant cases reported in country
One killed, 50 injured in Noakhali AL factional clash
The unsung heroes of New Market Police Station
Arrange separate compartment for women, children in trains: HC
Rehabilitate street children
Stakeholders blame matrix for faulty performance evaluation
Cartoonist Kishore files case petition over torture
N'ganj explosion: One burn victim dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft