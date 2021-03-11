Stocks slide for 2nd running day on profit taking

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) slid for the second day on Wednesday as the domionant small investors continued to book profit on previous gains.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid by 27.71 points or 0.49 cent to 5,563. DSEX lost more than 40 points in the past two consecutive sessions. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, lost 15.49 points to 2,149 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) shed 2.26 points to 1,263 at the close of the session.

Turnover on the DSE to Tk 8.79 billion, down nearly 16 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 10.43 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 351 issues traded, 173 declined, 64 advanced and 114 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Newly listed Lub-rref (Bangladesh) was the most-traded stock with shares worth about Tk 735 million changing hands, closely followed by Beximco (Tk 732 million), Robi (Tk 585 million), LafargeHolcim (Tk 582 million) and Summit Power (Tk 547 million).

Debutant Lub-rref (Bangladesh) was also the day's top gainer, posting a gain of 49.87 per cent on the second trading day after debut. Its share closed at Tk 60.70 each against the offer price of Tk 27 each.

BIFC was the worst loser, losing 6.97 per cent.

A total number of 176,268 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 195.24 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap of DSE also dropped slightly to Tk 4,852 billion on Wednesday, down from Tk 4,859 billion in the previous session.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 83 points to 16,173 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 50 points to close at 9,754.

Of the issues traded, 116 declined, 50 advanced and 60 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 12.88 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 639 million.







