Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 March, 2021, 9:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Meghna Group launches 2 oceangoing vessels

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Desk

Meghna Group launches 2 oceangoing vessels

Meghna Group launches 2 oceangoing vessels

Two Oceangoing Ultramax Dry Bulk Carriers named ��M.V. Meghna Princess and ��M.V. Meghna Adventure launched at Chattogram Sea Port on Wednesday, says a press release.  
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury attended the event as hief guest. Chairman of Chittagong Port Authority Rear Admiral M Shahjahan was the special guest while Commodore Abu Jafar Md. Jalal Uddin, Director General of the department Shipping was the guest of honor.
Mostafa Kamal, Chairman and Managing Director of Meghna Group of Industries made the opening statement.
He said Meghna Group is carrying goods in the river and sea. The two new shops equipped with the latest technology and ultramodern equipments now included in the vast fleet of the Group consisting of 145 vessels.
IN them he said 8 are oceangoing. Each ship has the capacity to carry 63000 M. Tons of goods. These ships are built in Japan by Oshima Ship Building Co. Ltd -- . a well reputed company in Ship Building Industry in the world.
About 21 marine professional from Bangladesh will work in each of these bulk carriers and thus will create Job opportunities for our people, he said.
Moreover in comparison with chartered vessel the benefit of lower freight is available in these self-owned ships, which will bring positive effect in the competitive price of goods.
Besides these, by hoisting national flag these vessels will uphold the image of the country in the world, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Mercantile Bank holds AML and CFT conference
China Feb new bank loans fall less than expected
Cathay Pacific posts record loss, warns of long recovery
Stocks slide for 2nd running day on profit taking
Meghna Group launches 2 oceangoing vessels
DBC of ICMAB gets new office bearers
Tesla surges almost 20pc, biggest daily rise in a year


Latest News
Man killed in Sirajganj as truck rams van
After 405 days, Roger makes winning return in Doha
Yahya Sinwar re-elected as Hamas chief in Gaza
Cardiac arrest Bangladesh’s No 1 killer in 2020
BNP demands reconstitution of EC
Dhaka's Victory Hotel explosion injures 3
Madrasa teacher arrested after video of beating student goes viral
High-level US dignitary likely to visit Dhaka: Miller
UAE now among world’s top ten tax havens
Covid negative report must to join birth centenary events
Most Read News
Gone are those days
DMP commissioner infected with COVID-19 despite receiving vaccine
6 new Covid-19 variant cases reported in country
One killed, 50 injured in Noakhali AL factional clash
The unsung heroes of New Market Police Station
Arrange separate compartment for women, children in trains: HC
Rehabilitate street children
Stakeholders blame matrix for faulty performance evaluation
Cartoonist Kishore files case petition over torture
N'ganj explosion: One burn victim dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft