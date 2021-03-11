

Meghna Group launches 2 oceangoing vessels

Two Oceangoing Ultramax Dry Bulk Carriers named ��M.V. Meghna Princess and ��M.V. Meghna Adventure launched at Chattogram Sea Port on Wednesday, says a press release.State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury attended the event as hief guest. Chairman of Chittagong Port Authority Rear Admiral M Shahjahan was the special guest while Commodore Abu Jafar Md. Jalal Uddin, Director General of the department Shipping was the guest of honor.Mostafa Kamal, Chairman and Managing Director of Meghna Group of Industries made the opening statement.He said Meghna Group is carrying goods in the river and sea. The two new shops equipped with the latest technology and ultramodern equipments now included in the vast fleet of the Group consisting of 145 vessels.IN them he said 8 are oceangoing. Each ship has the capacity to carry 63000 M. Tons of goods. These ships are built in Japan by Oshima Ship Building Co. Ltd -- . a well reputed company in Ship Building Industry in the world.About 21 marine professional from Bangladesh will work in each of these bulk carriers and thus will create Job opportunities for our people, he said.Moreover in comparison with chartered vessel the benefit of lower freight is available in these self-owned ships, which will bring positive effect in the competitive price of goods.Besides these, by hoisting national flag these vessels will uphold the image of the country in the world, he said.