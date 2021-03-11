Video
DBC of ICMAB gets new office bearers

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

Md. Bakhtiar Alam and Dr. Syed Abdulla Al Mamun have been elected as the Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively of the Dhaka Branch Council (DBC) of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) for the year 2021.
Muhammad Nazrul Islam and Mannan Bapari have been elected as the Secretary and Treasurer respectively for the same tenure, says a press release.
Md. Bakhtiar Alam, is currently working as the Associate Head-Corporation Finance, Perfetti Van Melle Bangladesh Pvt. Ltd (A leading multinational company). He was the Vice Chairman of 2019 & 2020, Secretary in 2018 and Treasurer in 2010.
Dr. Syed Abdulla Al Mamun, works as Deputy CEO in Credit Rating Information & Services Limited (CRISL), first ever and premier rating company in Bangladesh.
Dr. Mamun is also serving as Independent Director & Chairman of Audit and Finance Committee, Board of Directors, North-West Power Generation Company Limited (NWPGCL).
He is also the visiting Professor of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Amritsar. Dr. Mamun completed his PhD in Finance from School of Management, Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Thailand and did his BBA & MBA from Department of AIS, University of Dhaka. He has also played his role as the Secretary of DBC in 2019.
Muhammad Nazrul Islam is working as Managing Director & CEO, Sandhani Life Finance Ltd. He was the Treasurer of DBC in 2019.
Mannan Bapari is working as Vice President, South Bangla Agriculture & Commerce Bank Limited. Mr. Mannan did his BBA & MBA from Department of AIS, University of Dhaka.
The other members of the newly elected council are: Monjur Md. Shaiful Azam , Managing Director, Sysmark Limited, A.K.M. Zakaria Hossain FCMA, Head of Supply Chain, Taufika Foods and Agro Industries Ltd. Rana Protap Ghosh FCMA, CEO, Universal Business Systems. S.M. Afjal Uddin FCMA, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Pinaki Group., Md. Mumlook Hossain FCA, FCMA,Partner, Mumlook Mustaque & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mr. Safiul Azam FCMA, Director & Company Secretary, Popular Pharmaceuticals Ltd.


