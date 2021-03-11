Tesla surges almost 20pc, biggest daily rise in a year

March 10: Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc surged nearly 20 per cent on Tuesday, rebounding from a deep selloff with its largest daily gain in a year after data showed an increase in China sales and an analyst raised his rating on the stock.

The jump, which added over $100 billion to Tesla's market capitalization, stopped a five-day streak of losses for the company in a Nasdaq slump in which investors spooked by rising interest rates have abandoned growth stocks with heady valuations.

New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu raised his Tesla rating to "buy" from "neutral," and upped his target price to $900 from $578.

Tesla's stock ended at $673.58 after its strongest daily rise since February 2020. The stock remains down more than 20 per cent from its January record high.

Traders exchanged nearly $43 billion worth of Tesla shares, more than any other stock and almost triple the second most-traded company, which was Apple, according to Refinitiv data. -Reuters









