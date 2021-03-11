Video
Thursday, 11 March, 2021
Business

Walton holds sales conference in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Desk

Walton board members and senior executives inaugurate 'Walton Meet the Dreamer' conference in Cox's Bazar on Sunday last.

Walton Plaza Sales and Development, the country's largest sales network in electronics sector, has organised a conference titled 'Walton Meet the Dreamer' in Cox's Bazar.
Thousands of sales executives, members of the Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's (WHIL) Board of Directors and senior executives joined the conference, says a press release.
The conference was held in the Hotel Royal Tulip Sea Pearl Beach Resort on Sunday. WHIL Directors SM Ashraful Alam, SM Mahbubul Alam and Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed inaugurated the conference with fireworks.
WHIL Directors Zakia Sultana and Nishat Tasnim Shuchi, Additional Managing Director Abul Bashar Hawlader, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rizwana Nilu, Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Humayun Kabir and Alamgir Alam Sarkaer, Walton Digi-Tech's Deputy Managing Director Liakat Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Walton Plaza Mohammad Rayhan, WHIL's Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Tanvir Rahman, Ariful Ambia, Firoj Alam, Amin Khan were among others also present on the occasion.
The authorities provided important guidelines on business strategies to strengthen the steady growth in sales of Walton products this year after overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic.
Walton Plaza best area managers, zonal and branch managers were awarded for creative branding under the ongoing digital campaign season-9. The event ended with pleasant cultural programme.


