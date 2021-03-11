Video
StanChart refreshes its core brand elements

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Correspondent

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson, StandChart BD CEO Naser Ezaz Bijoy and senior officials of the bank pose during a rebranding event of its core elements in Dhaka recently.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson, StandChart BD CEO Naser Ezaz Bijoy and senior officials of the bank pose during a rebranding event of its core elements in Dhaka recently.

Standard Chartered (StanChart) has recently announced a refresh of its core brand elements, reflecting the growth and evolution of the bank  as the leading financial brand in Bangladesh.
It also highlights that it is the only multinational bank to offer universal banking services, the brand refresh elevates the focus on the company's strength, stability and transformation in a changing world.
The brand logo, referred to as the Trustmark, has evolved to become fresher, brighter and fit for the digital age. It is supported by a dynamic visual system that amplifies and echoes its bold simplicity, modernising the brand experience and projecting a human and professional image.
The refresh represents the Bank's evolution as a digital-first brand with a shared visual language to reflect the networks the Bank operates in and the progress it enables.
The refreshed brand was unveiled by the British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson at the Bank's Bangladesh headquarters.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr Dickson said: "For five decades now, British businesses have been contributing to Bangladesh's social and economic development.
"We are delighted that Standard Chartered, one of the longest-serving British companies in Bangladesh, has been such an intrinsic part of the country's journey to prosperity.
"This refreshed emblem signifies a renewal of Standard Chartered's commitment to continue being a partner in the progress of the nation."
StandChart BD CEO Naser Ezaz Bijoy said: "Since the Trustmark was first introduced in 1969, it has been a symbol of unity and shared values across our footprint in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Over the last five decades, our identity has taken up new treatments, dimension and colour to stay relevant.
"What has stayed constant throughout this journey is the commitment it has stood for: to be here for good for the individuals, businesses and communities we serve.
"We thank His Excellency Robert Chatterton Dickson for his constant support and encouragement in delivering on this commitment for the betterment of our nation."
With over 116 years of uninterrupted presence in Bangladesh, StandChart is the only multinational universal Bank in the country with a unique blend of deep-rooted local presence and capacity to capitalise on its global network and product coverage.
As a part of its commitment to be here for good, the Bank is committed to the SDGs through its core business, operations and community programmes.
The Bank has been a leader in financing infrastructure development. It is also extending access to finance to individuals and small and medium sized companies to promote local economic development by supporting major development organizations.
Beyond its core business of banking, the Bank is partnering with communities to deliver its community programmes focused on entrepreneurship, education and employability.


