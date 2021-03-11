Apsis Solutions gets new CEO



Mamunur Rahman

He will be managing business operations both in the country and abroad, says a press release.

Before joining APSIS Mamun served Australia based TOLL Group to manage its Global IT Operations where he was responsible to set up the 1st ever Toll Technology Centre for the Group from scratch.

He ramped up the employee count from 1 to 300+ then he moved to Singapore to Head the Toll Global Logistics division.

Mamun also served renowned multinational company British American Tobacco (BAT) for long 19-years in different Global IT roles in a number of countries including UK, Malaysia, Singapore and Hungary where he has led the Global IT Transformation which includes CRM, Digital, e-Commerce (B2B, B2C) solutions.

APSIS began its business operation in 2006 but expanded its business operation as a limited company in 2011. The company has been formed by a group of professionals having vivid experience and wide exposure in Information Technology.

People involved here are young qualified business graduates and qualified engineers from the renowned universities across the globe. APSIS is currently involved with Government, Financial Institutions (both Banking & Non-Banking), MNCs, Telecom and Large Corporates.

























