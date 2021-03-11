Biden eyes Big Tech critic for regulatory post: Media

WASHINGTON, March 10: President Joe Biden plans to nominate a prominent advocate of breaking up Big Tech firms to a key regulatory post, suggesting an aggressive antitrust stance, media reports said Tuesday.

The reports said Lina Khan -- a Columbia University law professor who has suggested antitrust laws could be interpreted to break up tech titans -- would be named to the Federal Trade Commission, an agency with some authority over mergers and antitrust policy.

Khan's appointment would follow the naming of Tim Wu, another Big Tech critic, to an economic advisory post in the White House.

Her appointment has not been announced but reports from Politico, the Wall Street Journal and Washington Post cited sources as saying she was on track for the post.

Khan recently worked on a House of Representatives panel which drafted a lengthy report on large technology firms, making a case for splitting up some of the tech giants.














