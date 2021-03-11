Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 March, 2021, 9:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Biden eyes Big Tech critic for regulatory post: Media

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4

WASHINGTON, March 10: President Joe Biden plans to nominate a prominent advocate of breaking up Big Tech firms to a key regulatory post, suggesting an aggressive antitrust stance, media reports said Tuesday.
The reports said Lina Khan -- a Columbia University law professor who has suggested antitrust laws could be interpreted to break up tech titans -- would be named to the Federal Trade Commission, an agency with some authority over mergers and antitrust policy.
Khan's appointment would follow the naming of Tim Wu, another Big Tech critic, to an economic advisory post in the White House.
Her appointment has not been announced but reports from Politico, the Wall Street Journal and Washington Post cited sources as saying she was on track for the post.
Khan recently worked on a House of Representatives panel which drafted a lengthy report on large technology firms, making a case for splitting up some of the tech giants.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Mercantile Bank holds AML and CFT conference
China Feb new bank loans fall less than expected
Cathay Pacific posts record loss, warns of long recovery
Stocks slide for 2nd running day on profit taking
Meghna Group launches 2 oceangoing vessels
DBC of ICMAB gets new office bearers
Tesla surges almost 20pc, biggest daily rise in a year


Latest News
Man killed in Sirajganj as truck rams van
After 405 days, Roger makes winning return in Doha
Yahya Sinwar re-elected as Hamas chief in Gaza
Cardiac arrest Bangladesh’s No 1 killer in 2020
BNP demands reconstitution of EC
Dhaka's Victory Hotel explosion injures 3
Madrasa teacher arrested after video of beating student goes viral
High-level US dignitary likely to visit Dhaka: Miller
UAE now among world’s top ten tax havens
Covid negative report must to join birth centenary events
Most Read News
Gone are those days
DMP commissioner infected with COVID-19 despite receiving vaccine
6 new Covid-19 variant cases reported in country
One killed, 50 injured in Noakhali AL factional clash
The unsung heroes of New Market Police Station
Arrange separate compartment for women, children in trains: HC
Rehabilitate street children
Stakeholders blame matrix for faulty performance evaluation
Cartoonist Kishore files case petition over torture
N'ganj explosion: One burn victim dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft