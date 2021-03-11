Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 March, 2021, 9:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China factory prices rise as industries recover from pandemic

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

BEIJING, March 10: Factory prices in China rose in February at the fastest pace in more than two years, official data showed Wednesday, as the country's vast industrial sector recovered from a coronavirus-induced slump.
The producer price index (PPI), which measures the cost of goods at the factory gate, rose 1.7 per cent last month according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, exceeding analysts' expectations.
China's PPI had risen for the first time in a year in January, and February's rate was the fastest since November 2018.
Analysts expect an increase in global commodity prices to lift inflation further in the world's second-largest economy in the coming months.
NBS senior statistician Dong Lijuan said prices for petroleum-related industries continued to rise due to the sustained "upward trend of international crude oil prices".
Dong added there was a rise in domestic demand and continued growth in international metal commodity prices as well, pushing up prices in metals industries.
"Manufacturing input costs have also been pushed higher by rising prices for electronics components, particularly semiconductors, as well as factors such as rising shipping costs due to container shortages," IHS Markit Asia-Pacific chief economist Rajiv Biswas told AFP.
Consumer prices, on the other hand, fell 0.2 per cent in February, slightly less than analysts expected, dragged partly by food prices.
Pork prices were 14.9 per cent lower than in the same period last year, when the cost of the staple meat soared after China's herds were ravaged by African swine fever.
But it is unlikely the recent period of consumer price deflation will persist, said Capital Economics senior China economist Julian Evans-Pritchard, who added that the drop in food inflation was caused by shifts in timing of the Lunar New Year.
China's economy is set for a strong comeback this year, with Beijing setting a modest growth target of above six per cent and analysts predicting a higher figure.
Consumer inflation is also expected to increase given the government's target of a three per cent rise for 2021.
Nomura chief China economist Lu Ting said that mass vaccine rollouts across the world and fiscal stimulus programmes in many developed economies with low interest rates meant commodity prices could rise further in the next few months.
"China is heavily dependent upon energy and commodity imports, so a surge in the prices of these products will have a material impact on China's inflation, especially PPI inflation," Lu warned in a market note.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Mercantile Bank holds AML and CFT conference
China Feb new bank loans fall less than expected
Cathay Pacific posts record loss, warns of long recovery
Stocks slide for 2nd running day on profit taking
Meghna Group launches 2 oceangoing vessels
DBC of ICMAB gets new office bearers
Tesla surges almost 20pc, biggest daily rise in a year


Latest News
Man killed in Sirajganj as truck rams van
After 405 days, Roger makes winning return in Doha
Yahya Sinwar re-elected as Hamas chief in Gaza
Cardiac arrest Bangladesh’s No 1 killer in 2020
BNP demands reconstitution of EC
Dhaka's Victory Hotel explosion injures 3
Madrasa teacher arrested after video of beating student goes viral
High-level US dignitary likely to visit Dhaka: Miller
UAE now among world’s top ten tax havens
Covid negative report must to join birth centenary events
Most Read News
Gone are those days
DMP commissioner infected with COVID-19 despite receiving vaccine
6 new Covid-19 variant cases reported in country
One killed, 50 injured in Noakhali AL factional clash
The unsung heroes of New Market Police Station
Arrange separate compartment for women, children in trains: HC
Rehabilitate street children
Stakeholders blame matrix for faulty performance evaluation
Cartoonist Kishore files case petition over torture
N'ganj explosion: One burn victim dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft