Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 March, 2021, 9:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Traders struggle to extend stocks rally as inflation fears linger

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

HONG KONG, March 10: Asian and European investors struggled to extend a global markets rally Wednesday on concerns over the prospect of soaring inflation and a hike in interest rates as the global economy explodes out of the coronavirus crisis.
With US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion handout-rich stimulus on the cusp of being passed, focus on trading floors for weeks has been on the impact of an expected spending splurge by the government and pent-up Americans as they emerge from lockdowns with plenty of spare cash.
In reaction to that, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have climbed in recent months to one-year highs as dealers sell up in expectation that higher inflation will eat into their returns.
This has fanned fears the Federal Reserve will have to begin winding back the ultra-loose monetary policies -- including record low interest rates -- that have been a key driver of the year-long equities rally.
Those worries were soothed Tuesday when a closely watched sale of new three-year US debt passed off without a hitch -- helping push yields down -- though focus is now on the auctions of 10- and 30-year Treasuries Wednesday and Thursday. Weak demand for seven-year notes last week sparked a sharp sell-off across world markets.
The news provided a much-needed boost to Wall Street, where the tech-rich Nasdaq soared 3.7 per cent, while the Dow and S&P 500 were also well in positive territory.
European markets also rose, with Frankfurt tapping a new record high.
But Asia fluctuated through the day Wednesday.
There were gains in Hong Kong, Wellington, Taipei, Manila, Mumbai, Bangkok and Jakarta but Tokyo was barely moved, while Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore and Seoul all fell.
London, Paris and Frankfurt started their day with losses.
Cathay Pacific dropped almost two per cent in Hong Kong at one after the troubled carrier announced a record US$2.8 billion loss last year as it was sideswiped by the impact of coronavirus. It later pared the losses.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Mercantile Bank holds AML and CFT conference
China Feb new bank loans fall less than expected
Cathay Pacific posts record loss, warns of long recovery
Stocks slide for 2nd running day on profit taking
Meghna Group launches 2 oceangoing vessels
DBC of ICMAB gets new office bearers
Tesla surges almost 20pc, biggest daily rise in a year


Latest News
Man killed in Sirajganj as truck rams van
After 405 days, Roger makes winning return in Doha
Yahya Sinwar re-elected as Hamas chief in Gaza
Cardiac arrest Bangladesh’s No 1 killer in 2020
BNP demands reconstitution of EC
Dhaka's Victory Hotel explosion injures 3
Madrasa teacher arrested after video of beating student goes viral
High-level US dignitary likely to visit Dhaka: Miller
UAE now among world’s top ten tax havens
Covid negative report must to join birth centenary events
Most Read News
Gone are those days
DMP commissioner infected with COVID-19 despite receiving vaccine
6 new Covid-19 variant cases reported in country
One killed, 50 injured in Noakhali AL factional clash
The unsung heroes of New Market Police Station
Arrange separate compartment for women, children in trains: HC
Rehabilitate street children
Stakeholders blame matrix for faulty performance evaluation
Cartoonist Kishore files case petition over torture
N'ganj explosion: One burn victim dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft