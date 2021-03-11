Traders struggle to extend stocks rally as inflation fears linger

HONG KONG, March 10: Asian and European investors struggled to extend a global markets rally Wednesday on concerns over the prospect of soaring inflation and a hike in interest rates as the global economy explodes out of the coronavirus crisis.

With US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion handout-rich stimulus on the cusp of being passed, focus on trading floors for weeks has been on the impact of an expected spending splurge by the government and pent-up Americans as they emerge from lockdowns with plenty of spare cash.

In reaction to that, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have climbed in recent months to one-year highs as dealers sell up in expectation that higher inflation will eat into their returns.

This has fanned fears the Federal Reserve will have to begin winding back the ultra-loose monetary policies -- including record low interest rates -- that have been a key driver of the year-long equities rally.

Those worries were soothed Tuesday when a closely watched sale of new three-year US debt passed off without a hitch -- helping push yields down -- though focus is now on the auctions of 10- and 30-year Treasuries Wednesday and Thursday. Weak demand for seven-year notes last week sparked a sharp sell-off across world markets.

The news provided a much-needed boost to Wall Street, where the tech-rich Nasdaq soared 3.7 per cent, while the Dow and S&P 500 were also well in positive territory.

European markets also rose, with Frankfurt tapping a new record high.

But Asia fluctuated through the day Wednesday.

There were gains in Hong Kong, Wellington, Taipei, Manila, Mumbai, Bangkok and Jakarta but Tokyo was barely moved, while Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore and Seoul all fell.

London, Paris and Frankfurt started their day with losses.

Cathay Pacific dropped almost two per cent in Hong Kong at one after the troubled carrier announced a record US$2.8 billion loss last year as it was sideswiped by the impact of coronavirus. It later pared the losses. -AFP









