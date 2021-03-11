Dollar edges up as US yields stabilise

LONDON, March 10: The US dollar rose on Wednesday, clawing back some of its losses sustained overnight, as US yields found a floor following their drop from one-year highs.

Riskier currencies including the Australian and New Zealand dollars retreated after logging big gains on Tuesday. Bitcoin turned lower after earlier topping $55,000 for the first time since Feb. 22.

The euro was 0.05 per cent lower at $1.18940 after bouncing off a 3-1/2-month low of $1.18355 on Tuesday.

Against the yen, another traditional safe-haven currency, the greenback traded 0.2 per cent higher at 108.68 yen, following its retreat from a nine-month top of 109.235. -Reuters









