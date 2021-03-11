Video
Thursday, 11 March, 2021
‘Country needs women-friendly kitchen market’

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Desk

As the country's most kitchen markets lack women friendly favourable atmosphere speakers at an event underscored the need for improving the situation with dignity and safety for the shoppers and entrepreneurs as well.
The event was organized to celebrate the International Women's Day, in the capital on Monday last.  
 Dhaka South City Corporation (Zone-3) in association with Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), a Switzerland-based international organization, organized the event for discussion.  
 The discussion was held to highlight the demand for safe and healthy environment for women consumers at kitchen markets.
 In the morning, a rally was brought from Islambagh City Corporation Kitchen Market in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and later it ended at Zone-3 office of DSCC.
 Babor Ali Mir, official of Zone-3, formally inaugurated the rally.
 Later, a discussion was held at Shapla Hall Room of the Zone-3 Office.
 Mufizur Rahman, executive engineer of Zone-3 of DSCC; GM Sumon Reza, co-lead of EatSafe project; Shakhawat Hossain, project director; Jahidul Islam, president of Islambagh City Corporation Kitchen Market; and its joint general secretary Md. Abdur Rashid, among others, spoke.          
 Women consumers face trouble due to unfavourable environment while visiting markets, the speakers said, stressing the need on taking necessary steps so that women consumers get healthy facilities and favourable atmosphere for them at Islambagh Kitchen Market.
Besides, they placed recommendations as to what type of environment should prevail at an ideal market and what type of facility should be available there.    
 GAIN set up a separate toilet and kept arrangement of hand wash for women consumers at Islambagh Kitchen Market.
 At the end of the discussion, bucket, mug, hand-wash and detergent powder were also distributed among women consumers at the market.   
Amid corona situation, two projects titled 'EatSafe: Evidence and action towards safe, nutritious food:COVID-19 response' are being implemented by GAIN to ensure the supply of nutritious and safe food and smooth market management.


