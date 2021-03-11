Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 March, 2021, 9:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt okays purchase of 67.20 lakh MMBtu LNG

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Correspondent

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase
(CCGP) on Wednesday approved three proposals, including two proposals for procuring 67.20 lakh MMBtu LNG to meet the growing demand.
The approval came from the 10th meeting of the CCGP held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, Kamal said Petrobangla would procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from AOT Trading, AG, Switzerland                          with a cost of around Taka 278.70 crore including tax and VAT where the per unit MMBtu LNG would be $8.345.
He said in another proposal approved by the CCGP, Petrobangla would procure another 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore with around Taka 248.53 crore including tax and VAT where the per unit MMBtu LNG would be $7.4421.
About the Vitol Asia Pte Ltd of Singapore, the finance minister said there was allegation that the company was blacklisted. But, he said the government did not find any such evidence to this end.
Kamal said the meeting approved another proposal from the Road Transport and Highways Division for awarding the package contract for upgrading Kurigram (Dasherhat)- Nageswari-Bhurungamari-Sonahat Land Port Road into national highway with a cost of around Taka 136.25 crore.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Mercantile Bank holds AML and CFT conference
China Feb new bank loans fall less than expected
Cathay Pacific posts record loss, warns of long recovery
Stocks slide for 2nd running day on profit taking
Meghna Group launches 2 oceangoing vessels
DBC of ICMAB gets new office bearers
Tesla surges almost 20pc, biggest daily rise in a year


Latest News
Man killed in Sirajganj as truck rams van
After 405 days, Roger makes winning return in Doha
Yahya Sinwar re-elected as Hamas chief in Gaza
Cardiac arrest Bangladesh’s No 1 killer in 2020
BNP demands reconstitution of EC
Dhaka's Victory Hotel explosion injures 3
Madrasa teacher arrested after video of beating student goes viral
High-level US dignitary likely to visit Dhaka: Miller
UAE now among world’s top ten tax havens
Covid negative report must to join birth centenary events
Most Read News
Gone are those days
DMP commissioner infected with COVID-19 despite receiving vaccine
6 new Covid-19 variant cases reported in country
One killed, 50 injured in Noakhali AL factional clash
The unsung heroes of New Market Police Station
Arrange separate compartment for women, children in trains: HC
Rehabilitate street children
Stakeholders blame matrix for faulty performance evaluation
Cartoonist Kishore files case petition over torture
N'ganj explosion: One burn victim dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft