Govt okays purchase of 67.20 lakh MMBtu LNG

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase

(CCGP) on Wednesday approved three proposals, including two proposals for procuring 67.20 lakh MMBtu LNG to meet the growing demand.

The approval came from the 10th meeting of the CCGP held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Kamal said Petrobangla would procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from AOT Trading, AG, Switzerland with a cost of around Taka 278.70 crore including tax and VAT where the per unit MMBtu LNG would be $8.345.

He said in another proposal approved by the CCGP, Petrobangla would procure another 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore with around Taka 248.53 crore including tax and VAT where the per unit MMBtu LNG would be $7.4421.

About the Vitol Asia Pte Ltd of Singapore, the finance minister said there was allegation that the company was blacklisted. But, he said the government did not find any such evidence to this end.

Kamal said the meeting approved another proposal from the Road Transport and Highways Division for awarding the package contract for upgrading Kurigram (Dasherhat)- Nageswari-Bhurungamari-Sonahat Land Port Road into national highway with a cost of around Taka 136.25 crore.















