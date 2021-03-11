

Dhaka bypass road cost to be raised at Tk 674.63cr

The project titled 'Support to Joydebpur-Devgram-Bhulta-Madanpur Road (Dhaka Bypass) to be built on PPP basis. The Road Transport and Bridges authority has sent the proposal to Planning Commission in this regard.

Initially, the project cost was set at Tk 238.50 crore but now it needs three times higher cost for upgradation into four lane, besides providing for proposed extension of timeframe by four years till June 2024.

Sources said that the revised proposal has already been finalized. It will be presented at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) next week.

According to the official sources the Joydebpur-Begram-Bhulta-Madanpur (Dhaka-Bypass) four-lane project will be built on PPP basis on 'Build, Operate and Transfer' modality. The cabinet committee on economic affairs initially approved it in September 2012.

Under the project, a public-private partnership (PPP) agreement was signed between SRBG-Cell UDC Consortium and the Department of Roads and Highways in 2018 for the construction, maintenance and operation of the road.

The reason for the revision of the project is to provide for increased cost of the project including acquisition of more than 5.22 hectares of land. An additional Tk 1.39 crore has been increased to pay for consultancy and Tk 2.25 crore for rehabilitation.

Construction of the PPP project has started from October 2020 and will end in December 2023. The project will however continue for another 6 months until the road becomes operational over June 2024.

Mamun-al-Rashid, Member of the Planning Commission, said, "If the PPP project is implemented, access controlled road connectivity of National Highway of the Dhaka-Tangail) and National Highway of the Dhaka-Chittagong will be provided.

The road will also connect Bangladesh's Chittagong port with Nepal and Bhutan as part of the South Asia Sub-Regional Economic Co-operation Corridor. It will also establish a safe, improved and cost-effective road connectivity to accelerate the country's overall trade and commerce and economic growth, he said.

The 48-kilometre expressway will allow vehicles to drive at a speed of 120kmph speed, which means the vehicles will not take more than 40 minutes to travel from Narayanganj's Madonpur to Gazipur's Kodda.

The commercial road will have service lanes on both sides for vehicles operating without paying tolls. These lanes will make the road communication easier between Dhaka, Gazipur and Narayanganj cities, through Purbachal Residential Area.













The cost of Dhaka Bypass road project has been proposed to go up by Tk 438.23 crore to a total of Tk 674.63 crore as per a revised cost estimate to provide for higher cost of upgradation of the road to four lane and time over-run.The project titled 'Support to Joydebpur-Devgram-Bhulta-Madanpur Road (Dhaka Bypass) to be built on PPP basis. The Road Transport and Bridges authority has sent the proposal to Planning Commission in this regard.Initially, the project cost was set at Tk 238.50 crore but now it needs three times higher cost for upgradation into four lane, besides providing for proposed extension of timeframe by four years till June 2024.Sources said that the revised proposal has already been finalized. It will be presented at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) next week.According to the official sources the Joydebpur-Begram-Bhulta-Madanpur (Dhaka-Bypass) four-lane project will be built on PPP basis on 'Build, Operate and Transfer' modality. The cabinet committee on economic affairs initially approved it in September 2012.Under the project, a public-private partnership (PPP) agreement was signed between SRBG-Cell UDC Consortium and the Department of Roads and Highways in 2018 for the construction, maintenance and operation of the road.The reason for the revision of the project is to provide for increased cost of the project including acquisition of more than 5.22 hectares of land. An additional Tk 1.39 crore has been increased to pay for consultancy and Tk 2.25 crore for rehabilitation.Construction of the PPP project has started from October 2020 and will end in December 2023. The project will however continue for another 6 months until the road becomes operational over June 2024.Mamun-al-Rashid, Member of the Planning Commission, said, "If the PPP project is implemented, access controlled road connectivity of National Highway of the Dhaka-Tangail) and National Highway of the Dhaka-Chittagong will be provided.The road will also connect Bangladesh's Chittagong port with Nepal and Bhutan as part of the South Asia Sub-Regional Economic Co-operation Corridor. It will also establish a safe, improved and cost-effective road connectivity to accelerate the country's overall trade and commerce and economic growth, he said.The 48-kilometre expressway will allow vehicles to drive at a speed of 120kmph speed, which means the vehicles will not take more than 40 minutes to travel from Narayanganj's Madonpur to Gazipur's Kodda.The commercial road will have service lanes on both sides for vehicles operating without paying tolls. These lanes will make the road communication easier between Dhaka, Gazipur and Narayanganj cities, through Purbachal Residential Area.