Four jailed in 2 dists

Four people were sent to jail on different charges in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Dinajpur, on Monday.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A union parishad (UP) chairman in Nabinagar Upazila of the district has been sent to jail upon surrender in a double murder case.

District and Sessions Judge Md Shafiul Azam passed the order on Monday rejecting his bail prayer. Earlier, Satmora UP Chairman Md Masud Rana surrendered before the court seeking bail, court sources said.

On March 1 in 2017, former member of Border Guard of Bangladesh Yasin Mia and his brother-in-law Enamul Haque alias Haque Dakat were called in a house and beaten to death on allegation of robbery.

After investigation, the CID submitted a chargesheet to the court accusing 28 people including the UP chairman on October 2 in 2018.

DINAJPUR: A mobile court in the district on Monday jailed three fake doctors for three days for cheating people by giving false treatment.

Jailed persons are: Sikandar Ali, Minhajul Islam, and Mahbubur Rahman. They are owners of Mandal Pharmacy, Masuda Pharmacy, and Saheda Pharmacy at Hili Bazar respectively. The mobile court, led by Hakimpur upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Nur Alam, raided Hili Bazar and nabbed them.