Four people found dead in four districts

Four people were found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Jashore, Satkhira, Panchagarh and Thakurgaon, in three days.

JASHORE: Police recovered the body of a young man in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bachchu, son of Rabiul Islam, a resident of Baulia Village in the upazila.

The deceased's father said Bachchu went out of the house on Tuesday afternoon. But, he did not return home.

They searched everywhere in the area but could not find him, he added.

Later, locals spotted his body in a paddy field in Kholadanga area on Wednesday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that miscreants stabbed him to death as the body bore several injury marks.

Sub-Inspector of Kotwali Police Station (PS) Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident.

SATKHIRA: Police have recovered the hanging body of a man, an accused of killing his younger brother, from Kalaroa Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The body of Shahjahan Mallik, 44, was found hanging from a mango tree in Batra Village in the morning, a day after the murder of his brother Mantaj Mallik, 32.

Police said Shahjahan hacked Mantaj to death in Jagdanoandakati Village in Tala Upazila at around 9pm on Sunday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalaroa PS Mir Khairul Kabir said Shahjahan went into hiding after the murder.

However, police sent the body to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy and an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: Police recovered the hanging body of a man from Tentulia Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rafiq, 45, son of Habibor Rahman, a resident of Purba Darjipara Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Abdur Rafiq had been missing since Monday night.

Later, locals spotted his body hanging from a jackfruit tree nearby the house in the area on Tuesday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Tentulia Model PS OC Abu Sayem confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.

THAKURGAON: Police recovered the body of a man from a chilli field in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Khalil, 50, son of late Gafur Ali, a resident of Melankhuri Village under Rajagaon Union in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Khalil went out of the house on Sunday afternoon, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted his body at a chilli field near Patiadangi Bazar on Monday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ruhia PS OC Chitta Ranjan Roy confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.







