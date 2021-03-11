Video
Thursday, 11 March, 2021
Home Countryside

One to die, another gets life term for murder in two districts

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Separate courts on Monday sentenced a man to death and a woman to life-term imprisonment in different murder cases in two districts- Jashore and Kishoreganj.   
JASHORE: A court in the district on Monday convicted a man and sentenced him to death for killing his sister in 2019.
The condemned convict Abdur Rahim is a resident of Bijoyrampur Village under Manirampur Upazila in the district.
Jashore District and Sessions judge MA Hamid handed down the verdict.
The court also fined him Tk 50,000.
According to the prosecution, Abdur Rahim had long been at loggerheads with his sister Nur Jahan Begum, 62, over a land dispute.
On February 19, 2019, he hacked her in the head following an altercation over the dispute, leaving her critically injured.
She was rushed to Manirampur Upazila Health Complex where she died while undergoing treatment.
Zillur Rahman, son of the deceased, filed a case against Abdur Rahim with Manirampur Police Station (PS) in this connection.
KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a woman to life-term in jail for killing a housewife in 2016.
Kishoreganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Abdur Rahim pronounced the verdict in presence of the accused.
The condemned convict is Salma Begum, 35, wife of Abul Kalam of Tamni Akandapara Village in Karimganj Upazila of the    district.
According to the prosecution, Mahati Mohammad was killed in Parabanga Village of Sadar Upazila on March 5, 2016.
The deceased's father filed a murder case with the Kishoreganj Model PS accusing Salma Begum.
After investigation, Police submitted the chargesheet to the court.
Following this, the judge handed down the verdict.
The case was conducted by Assistant Public Prosecutor Syed Shajahan and Advocate Mazharul Islam Khan Bacchu for the accused.


