Broken bridge causes public sufferings at Jaldhaka



The broken bridge in Balgram Union of Jaldhaka Upazila. photo: observer

The bridge located in Fazal Member Bari at Patwary Para of Ward No. 8 of Balgram Union of the upazila has developed holes in the middle and in one side.

The bridge road is the only communicating path for people of four villages of the upazila. It has been built over an irrigation canal of Water Development Board (WDB). In 1981, it was constructed.

Locals said, the bridge built 40 years back has developed holes three years back. These holes are causing accidents at night. Mainly bike and van are committing accidents.

So far, there has been no step to repair the bridge, they complained.

A recent visit found holes in the middle and beside the railing. A red cloth piece has been hanged as cautionary warning tying with a bamboo stick.

Balagram Union Chairman Robiul Islam Lipon said, several hundreds of people communicate through this road every day.

The holes have been unrepaired for a long time, he added. WDB is supposed to repair the bridge, he mentioned.

It is urgent to repair the bridge soon to reduce sufferings of people, he also suggested.

WDB officials said, they don't know anything about repairing the bridge.







