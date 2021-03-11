Mother helps police nab her ‘killer’ son

BRAHMANBARIA, Mar 10: The mother of a murder suspect helped police to arrest her own son within 10 hours of committing the crime.

Akhaura Police have arrested accused Shuvo Mia, 22, from Loua Village in Karimganj Upazila of Kishoreganj.

Earlier on Monday morning, one Alamgir Mia filed a case with Akhaura Police Station (PS) accusing Shuvo of killing his son Raju Mia, 20.

Police sources said Shuvo, son of Mohiuddin Mia of Debgram in Akhaura Municipality area, stabbed Raju to death on Sunday night following an altercation as Raju saw him with a girl in an intimate situation. Later, he fled to Kishoreganj.

Acting on information given by Shuvo's mother Shahnaj Begum, police arrested him.

Officer-in-Charge of Akhaura PS Rasul Ahmed Nizami confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.







