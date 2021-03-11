Video
Home Countryside

Illegal arms factory busted in Pabna, two held

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Mar 10: Police on Monday detained two people along three homemade arms and equipment used for manufacturing firearm from the district's Bera Upazila.
The detainees are Abdullah Al Mansur Mithu, 35, and Siam Qazi, 22.
ASP Masud Alam said acting on-tip off, a team of police conducted a drive at Alam Hossain's house in Natiabari area at noon and found a factory of producing illegal firearms in a room there. Police detained the two people and seized three fire arms, equipment used for manufacturing firearm and fake medicines from the house.


