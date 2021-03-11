Video
Home Countryside

3 unnatural deaths in three districts

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

Three people including an elderly man died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Cox's Bazar, Madaripur and Sirajganj, in two days.
UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR: A man died as soil fell on him while cutting a hill in Ukhia Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Ayaz Mia, 42, son of late Islam Mia, a resident of Patabari Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Ayaz Mia along with a gang had been cutting hills illegally in Sonaguna area in Khewachhari Adarsha Village under Haldia Palang Union for long.
 However, soil fell on some of the labourers including Ayaz while they were cutting hill in the area at noon, which left them injured.
Later, Ayaz Mia died on the way to a local hospital.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhia Police Station (PS) Ahmed Sanzul Morshed confirmed the incident, police have visited the scene.  
SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: An elderly man died of heart failure while stopping a clash in between his two sons in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Monday.
The incident took place in Kadir Munshir Kandi Village under Kadirpur Union in the upazila at noon.
Deceased A Mannan Sarker, 78, was a resident of the area.
Police sources said Chan Mia Sarker and Abu Kalam Sarker, sons of the deceased, were locked into a clash following a previous loggerhead over land. A Mannan rushed there and tried to stop them.
At one stage, he had a heart attack.
Locals took him to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.  
Being informed, police visited the scene.  
Sub-Inspector of Shibchar PS Ram Prasad confirmed the incident.
SIRAJGANJ: A worker of Palli Bidyut Samity died as an electric pillar collapsed on him in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Sujan, 24, son of Md Masum Sheikh, a resident of Kandapara Village in the upazila.
Sirajganj Sadar PS OC Bahauddin Faruqi said Sujan trapped under an electric pillar while trying to set up it in Garadaho Village at noon, which left him critically injured.
Later, he was taken to Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.


