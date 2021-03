Communist Party of Bangladesh formed a human chain on the Gopalganj Press Club







Communist Party of Bangladesh formed a human chain on the Gopalganj Press Club premises in the town on Wednesday, demanding punishment for those who are involved in killing four freedom fighters. Miscreants killed freedom fighters Waliur Rahman Lebu, Kamalesh Bedagga, Bishnupodo and Manik in Kotalipara Upazila on March 10 in 1973. photo: observer