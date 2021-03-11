‘Duty-based import system to reduce smuggling through border’

BRAHMANBARIA, Mar 10: Smuggling through borders will come down if a duty-based import system is introduced for demand-driven commodities.

Chairman of the Bangladesh Land Port Authority KM Tarikul Islam made the comment while inspecting Akhaura Land Port recently.

He told journalists that traders have been asking for permission to import all legal products from India through this largest land port of the country.

"I came to know the traders' views about importing commodities," he mentioned, adding they are demanding opening the border fully to all goods.

The smuggling will automatically be stopped if legal import system is introduced, he added.

"I am also in favour of making import opportunities," he further said.

But, he mentioned, no port has the permission to allow importing all goods; all ports have separate import lists.

If traders make lists according to the local demands, NBR will consider, he said.

At that time, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hayatud Daula Khan, additional DC (Revenue) Ashraf Ahmed Rasel, District Land Acquisition Officer Anjan Das, Akhaura Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Saiful Islam, Revenue Officer of Akhaura Land port Mohammad Ali, President of C&F Agents Association Mobarok Hossain, and General Secretary of Importer-exporter Association Shafiqul Islam were present.









