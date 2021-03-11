Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 March, 2021, 9:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

‘Duty-based import system to reduce smuggling through border’

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

BRAHMANBARIA, Mar 10: Smuggling through borders will come down if a duty-based import system is introduced for demand-driven commodities.
Chairman of the Bangladesh Land Port Authority KM Tarikul Islam made the comment while inspecting Akhaura Land Port recently.
He told journalists that traders have been asking for permission to import all legal products from India through this largest land port of the country.  
"I came to know the traders' views about importing commodities," he mentioned, adding they are demanding opening the border fully to all goods.
The smuggling will automatically be stopped if legal import system is introduced, he added.
"I am also in favour of making import opportunities," he further said.
But, he mentioned, no port has the permission to allow importing all goods; all ports have separate import lists.
If traders make lists according to the local demands, NBR will consider, he said.
At that time, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hayatud Daula Khan, additional DC (Revenue) Ashraf Ahmed Rasel, District Land Acquisition Officer Anjan Das, Akhaura Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Saiful Islam, Revenue Officer of Akhaura Land port Mohammad Ali, President of C&F Agents Association Mobarok Hossain, and General Secretary of Importer-exporter Association Shafiqul Islam were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four jailed in 2 dists
A human chain was formed on the Bauphal Press Club
Four people found dead in four districts
One to die, another gets life term for murder in two districts
Broken bridge causes public sufferings at Jaldhaka
Mother helps police nab her ‘killer’ son
Illegal arms factory busted in Pabna, two held
3 unnatural deaths in three districts


Latest News
Man killed in Sirajganj as truck rams van
After 405 days, Roger makes winning return in Doha
Yahya Sinwar re-elected as Hamas chief in Gaza
Cardiac arrest Bangladesh’s No 1 killer in 2020
BNP demands reconstitution of EC
Dhaka's Victory Hotel explosion injures 3
Madrasa teacher arrested after video of beating student goes viral
High-level US dignitary likely to visit Dhaka: Miller
UAE now among world’s top ten tax havens
Covid negative report must to join birth centenary events
Most Read News
Gone are those days
DMP commissioner infected with COVID-19 despite receiving vaccine
6 new Covid-19 variant cases reported in country
One killed, 50 injured in Noakhali AL factional clash
The unsung heroes of New Market Police Station
Arrange separate compartment for women, children in trains: HC
Rehabilitate street children
Stakeholders blame matrix for faulty performance evaluation
Cartoonist Kishore files case petition over torture
N'ganj explosion: One burn victim dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft