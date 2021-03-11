Wild elephants kill two in two districts

Two people including a mentally-retarded person were killed in separate wild elephant attacks in two districts- Bandarban and Rangamati, in four days.

LAMA, BANDARBAN: A female worker was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Lama Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hajera Begum, 46, wife of Md Nurul Alam, a resident of Garlorapara area under Aziznagar Union.

She worked in a rubber plantation in the area.

SM Kaisar, divisional forest officer in Lama, said the elephant attacked the woman while she was going to work at around 7am, leaving her critically injured. She was rushed to nearby Lohagara Upazila Health Complex in Chattogram, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: A man was killed in a wild elephant attack in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased, aged about 45, was a mentally-retarded person. The incident took place in front of the forest development training dormitory in the Navy Road area.

Kaptai Range Officer of Chittagong Hill Tracts South Forest Division Md Mohsin Talukder said the man had been wandering in the forest area for long.

A wild elephant attacked the man in the early hours, leaving him dead on the spot.

Later, the forest guards found his torn body on the road at around 6am and informed the local administration.







