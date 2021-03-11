5 killed in road mishaps in four districts

Five people including a woman were killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, Rajshahi and Sherpur, in two days.

THAKURGAON: A minor boy was run over by a tractor in Ranisankail Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Alauddin, son of Kafil Uddin of Borodakhanda Village in the upazila. He was a third grader at a local primary school.

Local sources said Alauddin worked with his cousin Rabiul Islam, a tractor driver.

However, he fell on the ground from the tractor of his cousin and subsequently was run over by it as driver Rabiul did not notice it. Alauddin died on the spot.

DINAJPUR: A man was killed in a road accident at Hili in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Asaduzzaman Sabu Mia, 37, a resident of Ramkrishnapur Village in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district.

Member of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Khalid said on information, he chased fish trader Sabu Mia by motorcycle.

At one stage, the motorcycle carrying Sabu hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering, which left him seriously injured. Injured Sabu was rushed to Hakimpur Upazila Health Complex.

Later, he died there while undergoing treatment. Khalid, however, said that 18 bottles of phensedyl were recovered from Sabu's possession.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hakimpur PS Ferdous Wahid said he visited the hospital and legal action would be taken after investigation in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: A woman was killed in a road accident in Kashiadanga intersection area in the city on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Parul Begum, 40, wife of Selim Hossain, a resident of Borobaria area under Shah Makhdum PS in the city. Kashiadanga PS OC SM Masud Parvez said a truck hit Parul Begum at around 12pm, while she was crossing the road, which left her seriously injured.

She was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead. Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after autopsy.

However, police seized the truck and arrested its driver in this connection, the OC added.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Two people were killed as a three-wheeler (locally know as Bhotbhoti) turned turtle in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Aminul Islam, 40, and Abu Sama, 45, residents of Bhaluka Village of neighbouring Jhinaigati Upazila.

Local sources said the vehicle overturned after losing its control over the steering in Kalinagar Bypass area at around 10:15am, which left Aminul dead on the spot and Abu Sama critically injured.

Later, Abu Sama died on the way to a local hospital.

