39 migrants die off Tunisia

TUNIS, Mar 10: At least 39 migrants drowned off Tunisia when two boats capsized on Tuesday, the defence ministry said, as numbers risking the dangerous crossing to Europe continue to rise.

Rescuers pulled 165 survivors from the floundering boats out of the sea to safety.

Defence ministry spokesman Mohamed Zekri said later that the search had been "temporarily suspended due to nightfall and bad weather".

It was not immediately clear what caused both boats to capsize, but vessels leaving the North African coast for Europe are often heavily overloaded makeshift crafts, departing at night even in rough weather to avoid detection from the coastguard. -AFP