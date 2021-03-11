BJP wins Haryana trust vote

CHANDIGARH, Mar 10: The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana defeated the no-confidence motion moved by the Congress in the state assembly today. The ruling BJP-JJP alliance had 55 votes, the opposition scraped up 32 votes.

The BJP has 40 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly. It also has the support of 10 JJP MLAs ad five independent legislators. The Congress has 31 seats. Two seats in the assembly are vacant and the majority mark stands at 45.

The Congress had moved the motion, claiming two Independent MLAs supporting the government have withdrawn support to the government. The party, though, had made it clear that the exercise was meant to expose MLAs who were not supporting the farmers' cause amid widespread anger over the Centre's farm laws. In parts of the state, the farmers have boycotted the elected MLAs who are supporting the Central laws. -NDTV







