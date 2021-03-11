Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 March, 2021, 9:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

BJP wins Haryana trust vote

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

CHANDIGARH, Mar 10: The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana defeated the no-confidence motion moved by the Congress in the state assembly today. The ruling BJP-JJP alliance had 55 votes, the opposition scraped up 32 votes.
 The BJP has 40 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly. It also has the support of 10 JJP MLAs ad five independent legislators. The Congress has 31 seats. Two seats in the assembly are vacant and the majority mark stands at 45.
The Congress had moved the motion, claiming two Independent MLAs supporting the government have withdrawn support to the government. The party, though, had made it clear that the exercise was meant to expose MLAs who were not supporting the farmers' cause amid widespread anger over the Centre's farm laws. In parts of the state, the farmers have boycotted the elected MLAs who are supporting the Central laws.     -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
39 migrants die off Tunisia
BJP wins Haryana trust vote
Russia threatens Twitter block
Russia, China to build lunar space station
Nepal ruling party splits after losing name
Malaysian Christians can use ‘Allah’ in publications: Court
Pfizer wants to make vaccine in India if faster clearance assured
Sri Lanka invites foreign minister of Myanmar junta


Latest News
Man killed in Sirajganj as truck rams van
After 405 days, Roger makes winning return in Doha
Yahya Sinwar re-elected as Hamas chief in Gaza
Cardiac arrest Bangladesh’s No 1 killer in 2020
BNP demands reconstitution of EC
Dhaka's Victory Hotel explosion injures 3
Madrasa teacher arrested after video of beating student goes viral
High-level US dignitary likely to visit Dhaka: Miller
UAE now among world’s top ten tax havens
Covid negative report must to join birth centenary events
Most Read News
Gone are those days
DMP commissioner infected with COVID-19 despite receiving vaccine
6 new Covid-19 variant cases reported in country
One killed, 50 injured in Noakhali AL factional clash
The unsung heroes of New Market Police Station
Arrange separate compartment for women, children in trains: HC
Rehabilitate street children
Stakeholders blame matrix for faulty performance evaluation
Cartoonist Kishore files case petition over torture
N'ganj explosion: One burn victim dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft