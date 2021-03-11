Video
Russia threatens Twitter block

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, Mar 10: Russia said on Wednesday it was slowing down the speed of Twitter in retaliation for its alleged failure to remove banned content and threatened a total block if the U.S. platform did not comply with its deletion demands.
The move, which escalates a growing stand-off between Moscow and U.S. social media, comes weeks after Russian authorities accused Twitter and others of failing to delete posts it said illegally urged children to take part in anti-Kremlin protests.
Russia has traditionally taken a more hands-off role in policing the internet than neighbouring China.
But as domestic political tensions have risen this year over the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, something which triggered nationwide protests, it has signalled a tougher line.    -REUTERS


