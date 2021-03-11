Video
Malaysian Christians can use ‘Allah’ in publications: Court

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 10: Christians in Muslim-majority Malaysia can use the word "Allah" in publications, a court ruled Wednesday, overturning a decades-old ban after a lengthy legal battle that fuelled religious tensions.
The Arabic word for God has long been divisive in Malaysia, with Christians complaining attempts to stop them using it highlight creeping Islamisation. But some Muslims accuse Christians of overstepping boundaries.
Wednesday's case began 13 years ago when officials seized religious materials in the local Malay language from a Christian at Kuala Lumpur airport that contained the word "Allah".
The woman -- Jill Ireland Lawrence Bill, a member of an indigenous group -- then launched a legal challenge against a 1986 ban on Christians using the term in publications.
After repeated delays, the Kuala Lumpur High Court finally sided with her, ruling she had the right not to face discrimination on the grounds of her faith. The judge also ruled the ban on Christians using "Allah" was "unlawful and unconstitutional", her lawyer Annou Xavier told AFP.
Malaysia's constitution guarantees freedom of religion.
Christians in Malaysia say they have used the word "Allah" for centuries.
But authorities had argued against using the term in non-Muslim literature, saying it could confuse Muslims and entice them to convert.    -AFP


