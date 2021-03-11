Video
Home Foreign News

'Whole family saddened': Queen vows to address Harry-Meghan racism claims

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

‘Whole family saddened’: Queen vows to address Harry-Meghan racism claims

‘Whole family saddened’: Queen vows to address Harry-Meghan racism claims

LONDON, Mar 10: Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday responded to explosive racism claims from her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, voicing deep concern and sympathising with their troubles with royal life.
"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," she said in a statement. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members."
Buckingham Palace has come under mounting pressure to respond to the claims made in an Oprah Winfrey interview first broadcast on Sunday, which triggered a crisis unseen since the anguished days of Harry's late mother, Diana, in the 1990s.
Britain's royal family has begun a fight back against explosive racism claims made by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, indicating the couple's comments will not go unchallenged as the country divides into partisan camps.
The row is being watched worldwide, in the United States where the couple now live and across the multi-racial Commonwealth, which the queen heads, dragging Britain's most famous family further into a debate about racism and the country's colonial past.
The UK government is refusing to get involved in the family's biggest crisis since the very public collapse of the marriage of Harry's parents, other than to praise Elizabeth's stewardship of the country and the 54-nation Commonwealth.
But pointedly, Downing Street has declined to disown remarks by junior foreign minister Zac Goldsmith, who accused former army captain Harry of "blowing up his family".
"What Meghan wants, Meghan gets," added the Conservative politician, who is a close ally of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Senior minister Jacob Rees-Mogg denied there were any wider ramifications for the 94-year-old queen, who has reigned over Britain and 15 Commonwealth realms including Australia and Canada since 1952.
"She has done her duty. I think she is loved across her realms for that," Rees-Mogg said.
"And I don't think interviews with chat show hosts in the United States make a great deal of difference to that."    -AFP


-AFP

