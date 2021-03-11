Valiant Rumana helps Green to move Bangladesh Games final



Ritu Moni of Bangladesh Green playing a shot against Bangladesh Red in the last group match of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games Women's Cricket at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. photo: BCB

They will now play the final against Bangladesh Blue on Friday. Bangladesh Blue earlier beat Red by 10 wickets and Green by nine wickets to move to the final unbeatably.

The match between Red and Green however turned out to be unofficial semifinal after both of them lost their game to Blue.

Rumana was ably supported by Ritu Moni who hammered a 51 not out as the duo shared a 120-run for the undefeated fifth wicket stand after Green was reduced to a miserable 39-4.

Their monumental partnership helped Green to reach 159-4 in 47.2 overs, overhauling Red's 157-8 in 50 overs.

Rumana cracked nine fours in an 80 not out off 148 balls. She came into the crease with the side reeling to 20-3.

Red's Lata Mandal struck in the first over and Nahida Akhter further worsened Green's situation by claiming the wicket of Dilara Dola in the second over. That made Green two down with just one run in the scoreboard.

Sanjida Islam resisted but Lata removed her after she scored 12.

As Rumana appeared in the stage, she saw Sumaiya Akhter losing her wicket for 6, leaving Green 39-4.

But with Ritu Moni joining her, there was no look back as the duo plundered the Red bowlers all corner of the park to sail the side home. Ritumoni hit five fours in her 80 ball-51 not out.

Lata took 2-43 while Nahida and Puja Chakrabortty grabbed one wicket apiece.

Earlier, after being sent to bat first, Bangladesh Red rode on Sharmin Supta's 72-run knock, for which she faced 140 balls and smote four boundaries. The start was not good enough as Red lost opener Afiya Anam (1) cheaply before Supta and Zinnat Orthi revived the innings. Orthi made 22.

After the dismissal of Orthi, Supta single-handedly drove the side but the target they set was not enough to down Bangladesh Green.

Disha Biswas, Ritu Moni and Sanida Maghla snared two wickets apiece for Green. -BSS



Rumana Ahmed struck an unbeaten 80 as Bangladesh Green recovered from a shaky start to beat Bangladesh Red by six wickets in the last group match of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games Women's Cricket at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.They will now play the final against Bangladesh Blue on Friday. Bangladesh Blue earlier beat Red by 10 wickets and Green by nine wickets to move to the final unbeatably.The match between Red and Green however turned out to be unofficial semifinal after both of them lost their game to Blue.Rumana was ably supported by Ritu Moni who hammered a 51 not out as the duo shared a 120-run for the undefeated fifth wicket stand after Green was reduced to a miserable 39-4.Their monumental partnership helped Green to reach 159-4 in 47.2 overs, overhauling Red's 157-8 in 50 overs.Rumana cracked nine fours in an 80 not out off 148 balls. She came into the crease with the side reeling to 20-3.Red's Lata Mandal struck in the first over and Nahida Akhter further worsened Green's situation by claiming the wicket of Dilara Dola in the second over. That made Green two down with just one run in the scoreboard.Sanjida Islam resisted but Lata removed her after she scored 12.As Rumana appeared in the stage, she saw Sumaiya Akhter losing her wicket for 6, leaving Green 39-4.But with Ritu Moni joining her, there was no look back as the duo plundered the Red bowlers all corner of the park to sail the side home. Ritumoni hit five fours in her 80 ball-51 not out.Lata took 2-43 while Nahida and Puja Chakrabortty grabbed one wicket apiece.Earlier, after being sent to bat first, Bangladesh Red rode on Sharmin Supta's 72-run knock, for which she faced 140 balls and smote four boundaries. The start was not good enough as Red lost opener Afiya Anam (1) cheaply before Supta and Zinnat Orthi revived the innings. Orthi made 22.After the dismissal of Orthi, Supta single-handedly drove the side but the target they set was not enough to down Bangladesh Green.Disha Biswas, Ritu Moni and Sanida Maghla snared two wickets apiece for Green. -BSS