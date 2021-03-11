Viv Richards' son doing radio commentary for WI-SL matches

Mali Richards, the son of the former West Indies captain Viv Richards will do radio commentary for the forthcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka. This was revealed by Andrew Mason and Darwin Telemaque, the other renowned radio commentators in the Caribbean islands.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone, Mason said, "Vibes Radio, the rights holders for Radio commentaries in the Caribbean is pleased to welcome Mali Richards the son of the iconic Sir Viv Richards in Radio Commentator box for the West Indies series against visiting Sri lanka.

"This will be a big boost for Radio as fans will want to hear him. Mali is very keen to be a part of the commentary team".

"The commentary will be heard in Barbados and ten stations across the region along with the CWI Youtube channel", Mason added.

"This is a big break for him. He has been commentating in local matches but now a big break for the international matches", Darwin Telemaque said.

The 37-year-old Mali is a middle order left-hand batsman and also the right-arm medium pacer. Born in the UK, Mali has played 18 First last matches.







