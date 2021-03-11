Tamim proud of Sheikh Hasina, thanks Jacinda



Tamim Iqbal speaks on Wednesday (March 10) after arriving in Queenstown following the 14-day mandatory self-isolation period. photo:: screenshot

"Our country has done outstanding job in this regard," Tamim was seen to speak about Covid-19 vaccine programme in Bangladesh by a video message on Wednesday.

"Our Prime Minister led from the front and arranged everything in advance. She had done far-fetched job," he praised.

"I am sure that other countries also will follow our footsteps," he stated with confidence.

"We are lucky as a nation because mass people beside us, the cricketers, are getting vaccine and the good thing is it's free for all. I am proud of Bangladesh for what we are doing as a nation," added Tamim.

Bangladesh National Cricketers were taken the vaccine on priority basis. "I've taken the 1st dose and had no reaction," Tamim reminds and encouraged all people to come forward to take vaccine. He said, "It's the reality, I think since everyone must take vaccine one day".

Tigers are now in New Zealand to play three ODIs and as many T20 matches. They last visited there in 2019 and return with trauma. On March 15 of that year, about 50 people were killed by a white supremacist at the gazing spot of Bangladesh players and they narrowly escaped. Tamim evoked those days but still praised Kiwi people and Prime Minister.

"It was a very tough time for us. Especially for those who lost their near and dear ones," Tamim lost in memory for few whiles.

"I like to mention the name of local Prime Minister for her rule during those tough days. Everybody in Bangladesh praised her highly," he revealed. "If I got a chance to meet her personally, I'll thank her," informed Tamim.

"This is my fourth or fifth trip in New Zealand. We always wait eagerly to come here. It's a very beautiful country," he stated further.

Tigers will take on Blackcaps on March 20, March 23 and March 26 for 50-over clashes while the 20-Twenty matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1 correspondingly.



