Thursday, 11 March, 2021, 9:27 AM
Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2021

Tigers in Queensland for 5-day camp

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Team arrive in Queenstown following the 14-day mandatory self-isolation period. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh cricket team reached in Queenstown on Wednesday for five-day's intensive camp and resided at Hotel Novotel. They reached in Queensland at 9:30pm (local time).
"Good thing is we are free now," Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal told journalists on Wednesday. "We are inhaling fresh air. We've little scope in isolation days".
Touring side reached in New Zealand on February 24 to play three ODIs and as many T20i matches. They were fully room-locked during initial three days and were allowed to get in the open air for 30 minutes in next three days. After the 3rd Covid-19, Tigers' started gym works but they were allowed to go out for practice for two hours in a day but not as a whole team. Five cricketers are allowed at once to exercise.
"This tour is for 45 days. We could return home after 20-day if it would be normal days. We had to stay in isolation for 14 days here," Tamim reminds.
"But we are going through such a time now. We must to show esteem to respective country rules and look forward," the southpaw stated affirmatively.
Tamim and Co. will off to Dunedin on March 16 ahead of the first match of the tour. They will take on Blackcaps on March 20 at University of Otago in Dunedin, March 23 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and March 26 at Basin Reserve in Wellington for 50-over clashes while the 20-Twenty matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1 correspondingly.


