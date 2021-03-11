Video
Why no separate compartment for women in trains, HC asks govt

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday issued a rule, asking the government to explain why directives should not be given to arrange separate compartment for women.
The HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice SM Maniruzzaman issued the rule after hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court Lawyer Momtaj Parvin Mou seeking necessary directives in this regard.
It also issued another rule, asking the government to explain why directives should not be given to allocate separate seats for children, people with disabilities and senior citizens of the country.
Secretaries of the Railways Ministry, Home Ministry, Director General of Bangladesh Railway and Railway Inspector have been made respondents to the rule which is returnable in four weeks. Advocate Azmal Hossain Khokon appeared for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Samrendra Nath Biswas represented the state.
On January 13 this year, lawyer Momtaj Parvin Mou filed the petition as public interest litigation with the High Court. According to Sections 64 and 119 of the Railway Act, a special compartment for female passengers is supposed to be arranged in every passenger train but there is no compartment for women in the trains, said the petitioner.



