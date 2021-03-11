World protesting against AL’s late night elections: BNP



A large number of BNP leaders and activists attended a rally organised by the city units of the party at Khilgaon in the capital on Wednesday. BNP held the rally, demanding fair elections and repeal of the Digital Security Act. Inset, Senior leaders of the party. photo : Observer

He has made the remark at a rally organized by the BNP demanding fair elections and repealing of the Digital Security Act.

Mentioning that the UN was compiling names of vote stealing and human rights abusing countries," Amir Khasru said, "You are the one who is tarnishing the country's reputation by clinging to power for a long time."

"Now you have to step down to protect the image of the country and restore the people's right to vote and freedom of speech," he added.

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas said, "The Election Commission will be held responsible before the Awami League for committing the crime of snatching peoples' voting rights."

Mirza Abbas alleged, "The illegal election commissioner has given legitimacy to the Awami League's late night voting culture. Which helped the ruling party to organise disappearances, murders, thefts and robberies around the country" he added.

"Ruling party is spreading hatred among the people of the country through lies" Mirza Abbas said and added, "This government understands nothing but conspiracy, because they have survived in power by conspiring."

A large number of BNP leaders and activists attended a rally organised by the city units of the party at Khilgaon in the capital on Wednesday. BNP held the rally, demanding fair elections and repeal of the Digital Security Act. Inset, Senior leaders of the party. photo : Observer

BNP executive committee member Tabith Awal presided over the rally. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has allowed the BNP to hold a rally on Tuesday afternoon in the capital on 23 conditions.

The BNP applied to the DMP for permission to hold a rally on March 8. The party said it would hold a rally on March 10 at Shaheed Park ground in Mohammadpur from 2:30pm to 5:00pm on the initiative of Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP.

In the light of that request, the DMP allowed the BNP to assemble at Taltala in Khilgaon.





BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Wednesday said, "The whole world is protesting against Awami League's late night elections, disappearances and culture of political murders in Bangladesh."He has made the remark at a rally organized by the BNP demanding fair elections and repealing of the Digital Security Act.Mentioning that the UN was compiling names of vote stealing and human rights abusing countries," Amir Khasru said, "You are the one who is tarnishing the country's reputation by clinging to power for a long time.""Now you have to step down to protect the image of the country and restore the people's right to vote and freedom of speech," he added.BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas said, "The Election Commission will be held responsible before the Awami League for committing the crime of snatching peoples' voting rights."Mirza Abbas alleged, "The illegal election commissioner has given legitimacy to the Awami League's late night voting culture. Which helped the ruling party to organise disappearances, murders, thefts and robberies around the country" he added."Ruling party is spreading hatred among the people of the country through lies" Mirza Abbas said and added, "This government understands nothing but conspiracy, because they have survived in power by conspiring."At the rally, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku said, "We are going to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of independence, but the people of Bangladesh could not exercise their voting rights from 2008 to 2018."BNP executive committee member Tabith Awal presided over the rally. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has allowed the BNP to hold a rally on Tuesday afternoon in the capital on 23 conditions.The BNP applied to the DMP for permission to hold a rally on March 8. The party said it would hold a rally on March 10 at Shaheed Park ground in Mohammadpur from 2:30pm to 5:00pm on the initiative of Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP.In the light of that request, the DMP allowed the BNP to assemble at Taltala in Khilgaon.