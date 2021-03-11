Pipes from China to check pilferage arrive this month

CHATTOGRAM Mar 10: Pipes for installation of 246-kilometre pipeline for supplying fuel oil from Chattogram to Dhaka in an attempt to check pilferage and ensure its quick supply is likely to arrive in the country from China at the end of the month.

With the arrival of pipes, the installation work of the pieline will begin, Project Director Col Jahangir Hussain told the Daily Observer.

He said 80 per cent of the land has already been acquired.

The state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has taken up the project involving Tk 27 billion to carry imported and refined petroleum from the port city to Dhaka.

Jahangir Hussain said the project is expected to be completed by December 2022. Presently, oil tankers from Godnail and Fatullah in Narayanganj transport oil to the depots in the country's northern areas, including Baghabari (Pabna), Chilmari (Kurigram) and north-western Chachna Bazar (Sunamganj) through waterways.

The project director said 237.71-km 16-inch diameter pipeline will be installed from BPC's Chattogram tank terminal at Padma Oil installations at Patenga to Godnail tank terminal in Narayanganj.

Besides, the state-run Petroleum Corporation will install another 8.29-km 10-inch diameter pipeline from Godnail to Fatullah in Narayanganj to carry oil, he added. Later, another 59.23-km 8-inch diameter pipeline from Cumilla to Chandpur will also be set up to supply oil to Chandpur.

The oil transportation pipeline will be three-LPE (Layer Extruded Polyethylene Coating) coated pipeline.

Once the pipeline is installed, it will help cut time in oil delivery to end users, traffic congestion and accidents during transportation and other unforeseen bottlenecks like natural disasters and strike.

Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the pipeline project in October in 2019.

BPC sources further said Dhaka and its adjacent areas consume nearly two million tonnes of oil a year. Some 200 oil tankers are used to transport nearly 90 per cent of oil through waterways.





