Evaly asked to strictly follow cash-on-delivery system

Commerce Ministry has written to Evaly, asking it to comply with the Consumers' Right Protection Act and the National Digital Commerce Policy.

The company has also been asked to follow the cash-on-delivery system.

The letter, signed by the ministry's Assistant Director-1 SM Nazia Sultana on March 4, was sent to Evaly Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rassel.

The recipient was asked to inform the Ministry after implementing the directives. "Evaly has been directed, according to the national digital commerce policy 2018, to follow the cash-on-delivery system in the interest of e-commerce facilitation and to redress the grievances of both consumers and sellers," Md Hafizur Rahman, director general of the World Trade Organisation cell under the ministry and head of the central digital commerce cell, said. The letter was sent in the wake of a police investigation report on allegations of violations of various sections of the Consumers' Right Protection Act 2009 and Penal Code 1860 against the e-commerce company.

Violation of these sections may lead to imprisonment for up to three years.









