Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 March, 2021, 9:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Voting in SCBA polls  begins

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

Voters casting their votes on Wednesday, the first day of the two-day Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) elections, in the capital. photo : Observer

Voters casting their votes on Wednesday, the first day of the two-day Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) elections, in the capital. photo : Observer

Voting in the two-day annual election to 14 executive posts for 2020-2021 of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) began on Wednesday.
The voting began at 10 am and continued till 5pm with a one-hour break on Wednesday. Voting will resume Thursday (today) in the same schedule.
Voters were seen queued up at the polling station to franchise their votes at the SCBA auditorium in Dhaka.
The result is likely to be announced on Friday morning, SCBA Assistant Superintended Md Rafique Ullah said. A total of 2, 823 lawyers exercised their votes out of 7,722 votes on Wednesday in the SCBA election said Advocate Md Asad Uddin, a member of election sub-committee.
Four separate panels are contesting in the election, Awami League-backed Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad (white) and BNP-backed Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel (blue), rebel panel of BNP backed lawyers with the same name and leftist backed red panel. SCBA sources said the main contest would be held between the AL backed white panel and BNP-backed blue panel.
Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad has nominated Advocate Abdul Matin Khasru, a lawmaker and presidium member of Awami Leaguge and Adv Md Abdul Alim Miah Jewel as candidates for the posts of president and secretary.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Why no separate compartment for women in trains, HC asks govt
World protesting against AL’s late night elections: BNP
Pipes from China to check pilferage arrive this month
Evaly asked to strictly follow cash-on-delivery system
Voting in SCBA polls  begins
One in three women have suffered physical violence, WHO report
KSA won’t send back Rohingyas to Bangladesh
Quader warns of stern action


Latest News
Man killed in Sirajganj as truck rams van
After 405 days, Roger makes winning return in Doha
Yahya Sinwar re-elected as Hamas chief in Gaza
Cardiac arrest Bangladesh’s No 1 killer in 2020
BNP demands reconstitution of EC
Dhaka's Victory Hotel explosion injures 3
Madrasa teacher arrested after video of beating student goes viral
High-level US dignitary likely to visit Dhaka: Miller
UAE now among world’s top ten tax havens
Covid negative report must to join birth centenary events
Most Read News
Gone are those days
DMP commissioner infected with COVID-19 despite receiving vaccine
6 new Covid-19 variant cases reported in country
One killed, 50 injured in Noakhali AL factional clash
The unsung heroes of New Market Police Station
Arrange separate compartment for women, children in trains: HC
Rehabilitate street children
Stakeholders blame matrix for faulty performance evaluation
Cartoonist Kishore files case petition over torture
N'ganj explosion: One burn victim dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft