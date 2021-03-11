Voting in SCBA polls  begins



Voters casting their votes on Wednesday, the first day of the two-day Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) elections, in the capital. photo : Observer

The voting began at 10 am and continued till 5pm with a one-hour break on Wednesday. Voting will resume Thursday (today) in the same schedule.

Voters were seen queued up at the polling station to franchise their votes at the SCBA auditorium in Dhaka.

The result is likely to be announced on Friday morning, SCBA Assistant Superintended Md Rafique Ullah said. A total of 2, 823 lawyers exercised their votes out of 7,722 votes on Wednesday in the SCBA election said Advocate Md Asad Uddin, a member of election sub-committee.

Four separate panels are contesting in the election, Awami League-backed Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad (white) and BNP-backed Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel (blue), rebel panel of BNP backed lawyers with the same name and leftist backed red panel. SCBA sources said the main contest would be held between the AL backed white panel and BNP-backed blue panel.

Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad has nominated Advocate Abdul Matin Khasru, a lawmaker and presidium member of Awami Leaguge and Adv Md Abdul Alim Miah Jewel as candidates for the posts of president and secretary.







