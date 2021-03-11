Video
One in three women have suffered physical violence, WHO report

Published : Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

At least 1 in 4 women victim of domestic or sexual violence were in mid-twenties, and were subjected to torture mostly by an intimate partner, WHO said in a report spanning a period from 2000 to 2018.
One in three women, approximately 736 million, have suffered physical and sexual violence by an intimate partner or violence from a non-partner, a World Health Organisation (WHO) report found.
Physical abuse against these women started at an alarmingly young age. It was found that at least 1 in 4 women that were a victim of domestic or sexual violence were in their mid-twenties, and were subjected to torture mostly by an intimate partner, WHO said in the shocking report released on Tuesday.
The agency urged governments worldwide to take action against gender-based violence, calling the issue a major public health problem and a violation of women's human rights.
In one of the largest ever studies of the prevalence of violence against women, conducted by WHO on behalf of a special working group of the United Nations, it was found that globally, over  641 million women were sexually assaulted within their households. Nearly 6 percent of women globally reported abuse and torture inflicted by someone other than the husband.
This figure, based on data from 2000 to 2018 remains underreported due to the high levels of stigma surrounding sexual abuse, WHO stated.
Further, the agency warned that the Covid-19 pandemic has surged women's exposure to violence due to the measure such as the lockdowns, which also cut them off from the support systems.
In its report, the WHO asked the countries and its government institutions to tackle violence against women in all its forms with strong political will and leadership, and by introducing gender transformative policies such as equal pay, child care support, survivor-centered care, educational interventions to challenge discriminatory attitudes among the men.
"Violence disproportionately affects women living in low- and lower-middle-income countries," WHO noted, adding that 37percent of all women that were victims of violence were living in the poorest countries. Region of Oceania, Southern Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa have the highest prevalence of domestic violence, and women aged 15-49 constituted 33percent to 51 percent of total cases. The lowers rates are found in Europe (16-23 percent), Central Asia (18 percent), Eastern Asia (20 percent), and South-Eastern Asia (21 percent).


